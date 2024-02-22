WATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas shows off his ball skills in fun challenge, calls on fellow Greek and Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas to follow suit

World No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas flaunted his juggling skills in an upbeat ball challenge before inviting Liverpool footballer and compatriot Kostas Tsimikas to attempt the same.

Tsitsipas is currently defending his title at the Los Cabos Open and is through to the quarterfinals. He breezed past Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets in the second round.

Known for his vibrant nature on social media, the 25-year-old was spotted juggling a heavy ball on his head. He not only executed the challenge with perfection but also called on professional footballer and friend Kostas Tsimikas to attempt the same.

"Reason #8, Challenging yourself and @tsimikas21 😉⚽️. #YouGotThis," Stefanos Tsitsipas captioned the video on Instagram.

Kostas Tsimikas is a professional footballer currently under contract with Liverpool Football Club. He plays as a left-back for the world-renowned team and was a part of their title-winning run in the FA Cup in 2022.

Tsimikas acknowledged Tsitsipas' invitation on Instagram. While he didn't present a video of his attempt yet, he reposted Tsitsipas' story with a "handshake" emoji.

Tsitsipas had previously mentioned that he wasn't a huge football fan. However, the 2023 Australian Open finalist has been spotted interacting with footballers and has reportedly been learning about their approach to the game.

During one of his practice sessions in Melbourne last year, the Greek sported a jersey of the Japanese national football team. He spoke about the significance of their culture and the spirit with which they function on the football field.

"The jersey represents the connection between sport and the ancient warrior spirit of Japan. A deep cultural heritage of honour, perseverance, and excellence. It also symbolizes the connection between the modern and ancient, the beauty of tradition, and the power of the present," Stefanos Tsitsipas posted on X.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Aleksandar Kovacevic in the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas: 2024 Australian Open - Day 8

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Aleksandar Kovacevic in the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open on Thursday (22 February). The head-to-head between both players is poised at 0-0 as the duo have not previously faced each other on the main tour.

While Tsitsipas made light work of Aleksandar Vukic in his opening round, Kovacevic outclassed the likes of Brandon Holt and Rinky Hijikata en route to the last eight. He defeated Australian talent Hijikata in a thrilling three-set bout 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Considering their results on the main tour and experience at the highest level, Tsitsipas will undoubtedly be the favorite to come out on top. The Greek is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Jordan Thompson who are all through to the quarters.

The winner between Tsitsipas and Kovacevic could square off against Casper Ruud or Nuno Borges in the semifinals.