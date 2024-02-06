Watch: Steffi Graf single-handedly stuns Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe to win thrilling rally at Pickleball Slam 2

Steffi Graf showcased her enduring competitive spirit at Pickleball Slam 2 by single-handedly outfoxing Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe in an exhilarating rally.

The second edition of the Pickleball Slam featured Graf and Andre Agassi taking on Sharapova and McEnroe in a blockbuster showdown. Before the main event, Agassi and Jack Sock secured a 1-0 lead in the contest, defeating McEnroe and James Blake 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. Graf extended their lead to 2-0 by partnering with Sock for a 9-11, 11-8, 17-15 win over Sharapova and Blake.

With two points at stake in the final clash, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi took the court for the highly anticipated clash against Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe.

Despite Graf making her pickleball debut at the event, she wasted no time in showcasing her skills. The German single-handedly took on Sharapova and McEnroe in a riveting rally, striking a powerful shot that stunned the American.

Agassi and Graf ultimately completed a 4-0 sweep at Pickleball Slam 2, claiming an 11-7, 13-11 victory against Sharapova and McEnroe to secure the whopping $1 million prize purse.

Despite her exceptional performance at the event, the 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted to feeling nervous before taking the court. However, she expressed her gratitude for the enthusiastic crowd and special atmosphere.

"Before we started, I had a lot of nerves and I haven’t felt that way in many years. It’s a great crowd and it’s really special," Graf said (via USA Today).

"Only Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi could get me on the pickleball court" - Maria Sharapova

Like Steffi Graf, Maria Sharapova also made her pickleball debut at Pickleball Slam 2. Despite her and John McEnroe's loss to Andre Agassi and the German, the five-time Grand Slam champion was all smiles as she posed with the power couple after their win.

Sharapova also humorously remarked that only the duo of Graf and Agassi could have convinced her to try her hand at pickleball.

"The only duo that could get me on the pickleball court," she posted on X.

Sharapova's statement comes as no surprise, as the Russian had previously disclosed that having the opportunity to square off against Graf was her primary motivation for taking part in the event.

"The main reason I wanted to participate in this event was to play against Steffi Graf, who I admired for so many years," Sharapova said.

