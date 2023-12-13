WATCH: Taylor Fritz gives tennis lesson to his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, teases her about "not listening sometimes"

Taylor Fritz recently donned the role of a tennis coach for his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, taking her out for a practice session. Like any good coach, the American No. 1 complimented her on how much she has improved at the game since their last training session, while also remaining very strict with his grading levels.

Riddle, a social media influencer with a massive following, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her and Fritz's tennis session. The 30-second clip began with the World No. 10 mercilessly firing aces past his girlfriend of three years, on both the deuce side and the ad side.

Afterwards, Riddle questioned the 26-year-old about her improvements, which Fritz put at an eight out of 10. However, the American graded the lesson itself at a six out of 10, teasing his girlfriend that she sometimes did not listen to him.

"How much have I improved?" Riddle asked.

"A lot actually," Fritz replied.

"Out of 10?" Riddle asked.

"Your improvement's like an 8 but the actual lesson itself I'd say like a 6. You just don't listen sometimes," Taylor Fritz joked.

Taylor Fritz clarifies controversial statements about "premium" tour

Rolex Paris Masters - Day One

Taylor Fritz had recently given his nod about the possibility of a "premium" tour in the future, saying that it would help ensure that top players do not collect their points from lower-level tournaments like ATP 250 and 500 events. However, the opinion did not go down well with fans on social media, who accused him of being "elitist."

Taking to social media later, the American No. 1 clarified his statements, saying that in his hypothetical scenario, top 100-120 players would get a tour card similar to the top 125 in the PGA. Fritz pointed out that he wanted relegations and promotions taking place at the end of the year, so that it is not the same group of players constantly holding the spots.

"When I say separate or premium tour I am NOT saying only top players, as I said in the quote the “main top tour” should be made up of the top 100-120 players kind of like how top 125 in PGA get a tour card. And at the end of the year some people go down and some people come up into main tour.”

"Also anyone saying I only have ranking/points cause of 250’s you are literally proving my point, this system would ensure everyone plays same # of tournaments (12/14 marquee events 128 draw) and nobody can complain about how someone got there points/ranking because nobody can pick up points elsewhere,” Taylor Fritz said.