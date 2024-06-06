WATCH: Taylor Swift-fan Iga Swiatek joins the dance bandwagon at French Open, busts out the moves to 'Shake It Off' after Coco Gauff win in SF

Taylor Swift fan Iga Swiatek joined the dance challenge at the French Open and shook a leg to 'Shake it Off' after her impressive win over Coco Gauff in the semifinal. The Pole has advanced to her fourth French Open final.

The semifinal between Swiatek and Gauff is the third consecutive time they have faced each other in the French Open. The Pole asserted her dominance with a 6-2, 6-4 win. This extends Swiatek's head-to-head record against Gauff to 11-1. Moreover, she has won all three of their Roland Garros encounters as well.

After the win, Swiatek, who has never shied away from expressing her love for Swift's songs, danced to the song 'Shake it Off'. Watch the Pole joining the French Open's 'Dance Challenge' below:

Several players have taken part in this challenge over the course of this year's tournament. Multiple videos of Aryna Sabalenka were posted during the early stages and stars like Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz followed.

17-year-old Mirra Andreeva danced to 'Teenage Dream' after her win over Sabalenka in the quarterfinal.

Swiatek, on the other hand, is a big 'Swiftie'. Last year, when she turned 22, she wrote the lyrics of the American singer's song, “I’m feeling 22! #swiftie,” on the camera after a match. In an interview after that match in 2023, she said:

"You know, when I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn't feel alone... Also, I learned English by listening to her songs. So, she was always kind of close to me." (via Fox News)

Therefore, it was fitting of Swiatek to join the 2024 French Open 'Dance Challenge' with a Swift song.

Iga Swiatek is on a run of 18 consecutive wins before facing Jasmine Paolini in the French Open 2024 final

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open.

Before beginning her campaign at the French Open, Iga Swiatek won the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. She has now reached the final of the Paris Slam and achieved a run of 18 consecutive wins.

This will be Swiatek's fourth final in Paris and a chance to win her fourth title. She is also aiming to win her third French Open title in a row.

She will face Jasmine Paolini in the final of the 2024 French Open on Saturday, June 8. The 12th-seed Italian got the better of Mirra Andreeva in the semifinal 6-3, 6-1.