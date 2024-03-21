WATCH: Taylor Townsend lifts her son Adyn high in the air to celebrate reaching Miami Open 3R for first time in 7 years

Taylor Townsend successfully secured her spot in the third round of the Miami Open for the first time since 2017.

Townsend faced No. 25 seed Elise Mertens in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open on March 21. The American displayed her complete game from start to finish as she broke Mertens' serve four times (two times in both sets) to wrap up the contest 6-2, 6-2 in an hour and 20 minutes. Moreover, Townsend saved both break points on her serve.

After her victory, Townsend went to her player's box to celebrate her biggest win in 2024 with her three-year-old son, Adyn. She picked up Adyn from over the advertising hoarding to give her a tight hug and share the special moment.

Adyn was also on-site during Townsend's opening-round clash against Lucia Bronzetti on March 20. The American had to take the long route against Bronzetti as the Italian grabbed the first set. Townsend staged an incredible comeback in the next two sets to emerge victorious, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, in 2 hours and 8 minutes. Adyn joined Townsend to commemorate her win over the World No. 49.

Taylor Townsend to face Elena Rybakina or Clara Tauson in 3R at Miami Open 2024

Taylor Townsend's next opponent at the Miami Open will either be No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina or fellow qualifier Clara Tauson on March 24. In the qualifying round, Townsend, currently ranked World No. 72, defeated Laura Pigossi of Brazil and compatriot Emina Bektas to enter the main draw.

She last reached the third round in Miami in 2017. As a qualifier, she bettered Anamda Anisimova and Roberta Vinci before bowing out to Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Taylor Townsend is predominantly a doubles specialist and will compete in the doubles category at the 2024 Miami Open. She has partnered with Beatriz Haddad Maia, her new partner in 2024. The pair is seeded No. 6 and will face the American duo of Alycia Parks and Asia Muhammad in the first round on March 22. Townsend is defending finalist points in doubles after finishing as runners-up at the 2023 Miami Open alongside Leylah Townsend.

Before coming to Florida, the 27-year-old did not have a good run in the singles games. She suffered first-round defeats at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open and lost in the second round of Adelaide International and the ATX Open in Texas.

Townsend has found success in the doubles format though, winning the doubles title at the Adelaide International alongside Haddad Maia. The duo also reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells.