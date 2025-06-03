WATCH: Taylor Townsend warmly embraces Madison Keys, greets her husband Bjorn in heartwarming French Open moment

Taylor Townsend shared a warm hug with Madison Keys at the 2025 French Open. She also greeted her husband Bjorn Fratangelo, who is Keys' full-time coach on tour.

Townsend and Keys are currently in action at the French Open in Paris. Keys advanced to the singles quarterfinals on Monday, while Townsend remains in contention in the doubles draw, also reaching the last eight.

The American shared a warm embrace with Keys and her husband Bjorn in the locker room arena on Monday. Here is the video of their meeting.

Townsend and Keys are known to be good friends on tour. They have known each other since their teenage years and are often spotted interacting at WTA events.

Keys and Townsend made headlines in January after winning the Australian Open in their respective competitions. While the former defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the finals, Townsend partnered alongside Katerina Siniakova to eliminate Su-Wei Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko.

Townsend spoke about witnessing her good friend winning her first Major title and revealed a few details about their friendship.

"I can't even put into words how happy I am for her. You know, the first is always so great, and it's like kind of a relief. She's been close before, and I can attest to that feeling in doubles ... Getting over the hump is getting over the hump no matter what," Taylor Townsend said. (via tennis.com)

"I was spending every weekend at Madison's house. I was spending the night at her house multiple times. She introduced me to country music and took me through a country phase," she added.

While Keys is making her 13th appearance in Paris this year, Townsend participated in the singles competition last year and lost to Anastasia Potapova in the first round.

"I just can't even put into words how happy I am" - Taylor Townsend on Madison Keys' progress on tour

Townsend at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Taylor Townsend and Madison Keys are both through to the quarterfinals of the French Open. While Keys will face Coco Gauff in the last eight, Townsend and Katerina Siniakova will take on Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic.

Townsend reflected on being there for Keys during her tough time in the 2023 Wimbledon semifinals. The latter was forced to retire against Jasmine Paolini in the last four due to injury.

"When she hurt herself and had to pull out, and I saw her in the locker room, and I just hugged her. She cried on my shoulder, and I'm, like, It's going to be OK, it's going to be OK,'" Taylor Townsend said. (via tennis.com)

"It's times in those moments where you don't know what's going to happen, and she thought she tore a hamstring, and it was just a lot of uncertainty. So for me, like, as a friend, I'm just so genuinely happy because you see people overcome certain things, and you see people go through things," she added.

The American felt inspired to see Keys make a brilliant comeback on tour and win her first Major title. She credited her good friend for overcoming challenging times on tour.

"To know that they put their head down and just work, and just you hope for the best. I just can't even put into words how happy I am, and it inspired me. I look at Madison and all the things that she's been through," she concluded.

Townsend is also alive in the mixed-doubles competition at the French Open. She will lock horns with Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

