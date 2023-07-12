WATCH: The Carota Boys'dance after Jannik Sinner reaching 2023 Wimbledon semifinals goes viral

The Carota Boys' exuberant celebration following Jannik Sinner's advancement to the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships has taken the internet by storm.

Sinner reached his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal by beating Roman Safiullin, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a two-hour and 14-minute clash on Court 1 on Tuesday. He thus became the third Italian man to advance to the semifinals at Wimbledon. Sinner now joins the esteemed company of Nicola Pietrangeli, who accomplished this feat back in 1960, and the 2021 finalist, Matteo Berrettini.

After Jannik Sinner's victory in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, his fan group, known as The Carota Boys, went viral for their exuberant dance celebration. Clad in carrot costumes, they joyfully hugged and danced around to express their elation over the Italian's win.

The Carota Boys is a group of men who dress up as carrots and passionately support Jannik Sinner during his matches around the world. Their presence was first noticed at this year's Italian Open. The Carota Boys have since been seen cheering on the 21-year-old at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

The group has become a sensation at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships as well, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. Sinner himself has acknowledged the eccentric group's support, expressing his gratitude after his third-round victory against Quentin Halys at SW19.

Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at Wimbledon 2023

Jannik Sinner will next face second seed Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Friday.

Sinner achieved his only title this year at the Open 13 in Montpellier, where he emerged victorious in the final against Maxime Cressy with a 7-6(3), 6-3 scoreline. The Italian also reached the final of the Miami Open and the semifinals of both the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

Entering Wimbledon as the eighth seed, Jannik Sinner advanced to the semifinal after securing straight-sets victories over two Argentines, Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Diego Schwartzman.

Sinner then overcame a set deficit to defeat Frenchman Quentin Halys. The Italian progressed further at Wimbledon by defeating Daniel Elahi Galan and Roman Safiullin, setting the stage for a highly anticipated semifinal encounter against Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has been enjoying an exceptional season thus far, emerging victorious in both the Australian Open and the French Open. His journey at Wimbledon commenced with a commanding triumph over Pedro Cachin, securing a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory. He continued his winning streak by defeating Jordan Thompson, 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5.

In the third round, Djokovic faced Stan Wawrinka and emerged victorious with a resounding, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4) win, setting the stage for an enthralling fourth-round encounter against Hubert Hurkacz.

Despite a valiant effort from the Polish player, Djokovic managed to prevail with a hard-fought 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 victory, securing his place in the quarterfinals.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion next faced Andrey Rublev whom he defeated, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to move to the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic currently holds a 2-0 advantage in head-to-head matches against Jannik Sinner. Their most recent encounter took place in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022, where Djokovic won, 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win.

