WATCH: Tommy Paul ditches tennis for lawn duties as he embraces new role ahead of Wimbledon

Tommy Paul could be seen enjoying some time away from the tennis court in a new video that showed the player cutting grass in a riding lawn mower. The No. 8 player in the PIF ATP Rankings could be seen riding the vehicle as a large amount of grass is cut from the ground.

Paul shared the video on his official Instagram account, giving tennis fans the opportunity to witness the unusual activity performed by the player. The video was then shared on X. This comes right in the middle of the grass court season, with the first round of Wimbledon looming in the distance.

The grass court season hasn't been kind to Tommy Paul so far. The American was recently forced to withdraw from this year's edition of the HSBC Championships in London, with Paul attempting to improve his ranking at Queen's Club ahead of Wimbledon. The American won the 2024 edition of the event.

Paul wasn't the only star who was forced to withdraw from the HSBC Championships in London. Sebastian Korda also wasn't able to compete in one of the most important tournaments of the grass court season.

Both players are now getting ready for their Wimbledon campaigns. The third Grand Slam tournament of the season is set to kick off on June 30.

Tommy Paul was defeated by French Open champion at Roland Garros

The last time Tommy Paul played in a Grand Slam tournament, the American made it all the way to the quarterfinals. While he was a couple of matches away from walking away with the trophy, the draw forced him to play against Carlos Alcaraz. The No. 1 player in the world defeated Paul in three sets.

Alcaraz went on to win this year's edition of the French Open. Even if Paul wasn't able to defeat the Spaniard, he still made it to the final rounds of the prestigious event. The achievement marked Paul's best performance at the French Open in his career.

Before facing Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the French Open, Tommy Paul defeated Elmer Møller, Márton Fucsovics, Karen Khachanov, and Alexei Popyrin. Paul lived up to his position on the PIF ATP Rankings, with the American bravely facing the tour leader in a tough quarterfinal encounter.

Tommy Paul will head to Wimbledon next. The third Grand Slam of the season will give the American yet another opportunity to capture his first Grand Slam title. Paul's best performance at the event took place last year, when the American reached the quarterfinals of the tournament.

