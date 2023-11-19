Watch: Venus and Serena Williams all smiles as they hit the tennis court again for practice session

Venus and Serena Williams were back on the tennis court practicing again. The Williams sisters have been prominent figures in tennis since the '90s. They share 30 Grand Slam singles titles cumulatively between them, with Venus having seven and Serena winning 23.

Serena Williams, 42, retired in September 2022, but her elder sister Venus, 43, is still playing professionally. Venus competed at the 2023 US Open back in August, where she was knocked out by Belgium's Greet Minnen in the first round.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) featured Venus Williams putting on a pink tracksuit and a white cap, while Serena donned a black tracksuit and a pink cap. The sisters were seen laughing while getting ready.

Expand Tweet

Off the tennis court as well, the Williams sisters have been in the spotlight. Earlier in November, Serena Williams received the Fashion Icon of the Year award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America award ceremony in New York. Venus Williams was present and active at the Paris Fashion Week back in October.

Venus and Serena Williams faced each other in nine Grand Slam finals

2022 US Open - The Williams sisters

The Williams sisters faced each other 31 times during the course of their careers, with Serena leading their head-to-head record at 19-12. They have played against each other in nine Grand Slam finals, with Serena winning seven and Venus winning two.

The first time they faced each other in a Grand Slam final was at the 2001 US Open. In the previous year, Venus Williams had already defeated Lindsay Davenport in the finals to win her first US Open title. The 2001 US open final match between the Williams sisters ended 6-2, 6-4 in favor of Venus.

The next five times they played each other ended up in victories for Serena. At the 2002 French Open, Serena Williams defeated defending champion Jennifer Capriati in the semifinals and went on to win against Venus in the final 7–5, 6–3.

In that same year, the Williams sisters played at Wimbledon, with Serena Williams coming out victorious 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. They then met on home soil again in 2002 at the US Open, with Serena winning 6-4, 6-3.

In the 2003 season, they faced each other twice. First at the Australian Open, Serena won 7-6(7-4), 3-6, 6-4. In a rematch of the 2002 Wimbledon final, Serena again emerged victorious 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Five years later, they faced off again at the 2008 Wimbledon final. Venus ended Serena's five-match winning streak at Grand Slam finals against her, winning 7-5, 6-4.

They met again at the 2009 Wimbledon final, where Serena came out victorious 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. Serena triumphed over Venus at the 2017 Australian Open final as well, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"