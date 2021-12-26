Watch: Venus Williams recalls her first professional match at the Bank of the West Classic

Former World No.1 Venus Williams looked back on her first professional tennis match with fondness during an interview in 2016.

Now known as the Silicon Valley Classic, the Bank of the West Classic is the oldest women's-only tournament in the world. It also served as the site that launched Venus Williams as a professional onto the tennis circuit back in 1994.

At the time of the interview, Venus Williams was the No.1 seed and two-time former champion. She claimed that playing at a venue where one had already done well felt distinctly different for an athlete.

According to the American, players feel more self-assured and more at ease in such tournaments. The Bank of the West Classic is extra special to her because it also contains wonderful memories of when she played professionally for the first time.

"There is something different about walking on a court where you've done well, because you feel comfortable, you feel confident, you bring back those memories. And this is an even more special place because this was the first time I ever hit a professional tennis ball," said Venus Williams.

Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis SportsCenter's report of Venus Williams' first professional match at the 1994 Bank of the West Classic



Report done by Jimmy Roberts SportsCenter's report of Venus Williams' first professional match at the 1994 Bank of the West ClassicReport done by Jimmy Roberts https://t.co/KgRqMKd3o8

The seven-time Grand Slam champion added that the journey from that point in her life to the present had been a rollercoaster of a ride, albeit a very enjoyable one.

"It's been quite a ride. And my arms and hands are still up. I'm on a rollercoaster, and I'm the one screaming and laughing," she added.

Speaking about her and Serena Williams' legacy in tennis, Venus observed that it was something that happened by accident. All the sisters wanted to do was play their own game and do the best they could. The fact that they became an indispensable part of the game in doing so was merely a happy coincidence.

"We just wanted to be our best, and then all of a sudden, wow. You've changed the game. And I think that'll be our legacy - being an integral part of the game," said Williams.

Venus Williams' history at the Bank of the West Classic

Venus Williams has won the Bank of the West Classic twice in her career

Venus Williams reached the second round in the 1994 edition of the Bank of the West Classic before losing to World No.2 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario. She was then runner-up in 1998 and 1999, losing to Lindsay Davenport in the final on both occasions.

Venus Williams became the champion for the first time in 2000, finally beating Davenport. She won the tournament again in 2002, this time getting the better of Kim Clijsters.

James Ray O 🇬🇭 @StrykaOJRay Johanna Konta beat 7-time GrandSlam champion Venus Williams at the Bank of the West Classic to win her 1st WTA title Johanna Konta beat 7-time GrandSlam champion Venus Williams at the Bank of the West Classic to win her 1st WTA title https://t.co/eFBjZ7NwAR

Also Read Article Continues below

That was her last triumph at the tournament, although the American went on to finish as the runner-up four more times, including the 2016 edition. In the doubles, Venus won the tournament once in 2009 along with her sister Serena Williams.

Edited by Parimal