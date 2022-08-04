What attributes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams make up Petra Kvitova's "perfect player"? | WATCH

Petra Kvitova gave a glimpse of her perfect tennis player, citing what she thought were the strengths of the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as well as 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Kvitova, in a video recently posted by the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) Twitter account, chose Federer for his tennis brain, saying that the 20-time Grand Slam winner read the game very well and was two steps ahead of his foes.

"[For tennis brain], I think, we can say Roger Federer. Definitely, he was reading the game very well and he always knew what to play and maybe he always thinks, like, two steps ahead of the opponent of play, so I really admire him," said Petra Kvitova.

The Czech had three categories for Nadal, two-time Grand Slam champion this year and holder of a record 22 men's singles Major titles overall -- his forehand, stamina and spirit.

"[For forehand], I would go for Rafa [Nadal] because he is a lefty like me, so I know how it's working. And of course, with the spin and everything, what he has, it's just unbelievable," said Petra Kvitova.

"[For stamina], oh, it's many. It could be Rafa [Nadal] as well. We just saw how big a fighter he is in the French Open and the tournaments before, so no doubt that it's Rafa.

"[For spirit], Rafa [Nadal], he is always there fighting and having this spirit. Everybody on the top really can do that, and I think, definitely, Rafa can do it as well," added Petra Kvitova.

Djokovic, the recently crowned Wimbledon champion and 21-time Major winner, was who the World No. 24 chose for the backhand.

"Backhand, I would say Novak Djokovic. He can play from each stand and where he wants," said Kvitova.

As for the serve, the 32-year-old picked Serena Williams', noting its unpredictability and how difficult it was to read in general.

"Serve, I would say Serena [Williams], because when you face her, it's just really tough to return it and you never know where it's going to be," said Kvitova.

Petra Kvitova and Ashleigh Barty share a hug at the net after their quarterfinal match in Madrid last year.

Petra Kvitova turned to her fellow women's players as she continued to build her perfect tennis player. In the same video posted by the LTA, Kvitova pointed out tennis legend and 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Navratilova's volley skills.

"[Volleys], I would say, Martina Navratilova, because we all know how she was playing great, I remember, and how many titles she has even from doubles and mixed [doubles], so definitely, her volleys," said Kvitova.

Kvitova then chose former World No. 1 and recently married Ashleigh Barty for speed, remarking that she always anticipated where the ball was going to go and chased it down to perfection.

"I think, Ash Barty, who saw the game perfectly. I think, even before I hit it, she already know where it's going to be and she always had it, so I would say, Ash," said Petra Kvitova.

Another retired player in Caroline Wozniacki was picked by Kvitova for strength, recalling how the Danish former World No. 1 even joined a marathon once prior to the tennis season -- a testament to the high level of her physicality.

"I think, Caroline Wozniacki, when she played. She even ran a marathon during the year before the season started, so she was really, like, physically very, very high level," said Kvitova.

