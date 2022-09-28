Watch: When Maria Sharapova cheered for her friend Novak Djokovic against Roger Federer in 2007 US Open final

Novak Djokovic has had an underwhelming season by his standards, winning just two titles — Wimbledon and the Italian Open. He was stopped from playing two Grand Slam titles in Australia and the US due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

Till the very end, Djokovic was hopeful of a change in the rules and regulations and expected the US Government to allow him to enter the country. However, a few days before the 2022 US Open began, he officially withdrew from the tournament. The 35-year-old has emerged victorious at Flushing Meadows thrice in his career so far and would have been a clear favorite had he been allowed to play this time around.

It was in New York that Djokovic reached a Grand Slam final for the first time in his career in 2007. He lost to Roger Federer, a three-time defending champion, in straight sets. It also remains the only Grand Slam final that Djokovic has lost against the recently-retired Swiss legend.

Former tennis player Maria Sharapova was present in the Serb's player's box during the final and was seen cheering for him and chanting his name regularly throughout the match, as well as during the trophy presentation ceremony.

दिविर जैन @divirj04 Since Fedole is the flavour of the season, here is a flashback from 15 years ago. US Open 2007. Novak's first grand slam final. Also the first & last time he lost one to Roger. Don't miss Maria Sharapova chanting "Novak, Novak" at 00:15 & the entire Arthur Ashe stadium cheering. Since Fedole is the flavour of the season, here is a flashback from 15 years ago. US Open 2007. Novak's first grand slam final. Also the first & last time he lost one to Roger. Don't miss Maria Sharapova chanting "Novak, Novak" at 00:15 & the entire Arthur Ashe stadium cheering. https://t.co/Oj15hBRXxF

“I still have passion and hunger to play at a highest professional level" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic during the 2022 Laver Cup

After making beautiful memories at Roger Federer's farewell competition in London, Novak Djokovic has arrived in Israel for the Tel Aviv Watergen Open, an ATP 250 tournament. In his opening match, he will either face Pablo Andujar of Spain or Thiago Monteiro of Brazil.

The Serb will also compete in the doubles category, partnering 45-year-old Jonathan Erlich, who will retire after the tournament. In an interview with ATP, Djokovic stated that although he had "achieved pretty much everything," he still had the hunger and the passion to keep going at the highest level. He also recalled how much he enjoyed playing in Israel in 2006, when he was just 18 years old.

“I still want to play tennis even though I achieved pretty much everything that you can achieve in tennis,” Novak Djokovic said. “I still have the passion and hunger to play at a highest professional level. I was committed to playing in the Laver Cup and I also wanted to play for three weeks in a row, so Tel Aviv was the perfect choice for me. Also because I haven't been here for a while and the last time here, I had a fantastic experience.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far