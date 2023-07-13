WATCH: When Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams took the floor to shake a leg at Wimbledon Champions' Dinner

After winning the 2015 Wimbledon titles, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams were recorded shaking a leg on stage during the Champions' Dinner. Both grooved to 'Night Fever', a track by the renowned musical group, Bee Gees.

With their trophies displayed, Djokovic and Williams showed off their dance moves on the stage at the traditional dinner, held in London after the Championships. A fan posted the video of the eight-year-old short performance on Twitter recently.

In the 16-second-long video, the Serb starts off by gently stretching his arms in both directions but quickly sits on one knee, realizing he has got no more real moves up his sleeve, and begins clapping in sync with the audience to throw the spotlight on Williams.

The American then tries to carry the act with short and swirly hip shakes until the men's champion stands up to imitate her dance moves. Both laugh it all off and hug each other to conclude their hustle.

Fans saw the recently-posted video and enjoyed the two icons' fun sides.

Djokovic and Williams were the first to officially dance at the celebratory event after Bjorn Borg and Chris Evert did it in 1976. The Serb himself had suggested the idea to bring back the tradition. After the ball, he said:

"There was no practice. I suggested the idea to Philip Brook (All England Club Chairman) and Serena, and fortunately they accepted. I was very pleased because Serena is a great dancer."

The 2015 Wimbledon title was the Serb's ninth overall and third on the grass. As the defending champion, he defeated Roger Federer in the final 7-6(7-1), 6-7(10-12), 6-4, 6-3. Federer was chasing an eighth grasscourt Major title to overtake Pete Sampras, who has seven Championships to his name, on the all-time Wimbledon winners' list.

For Williams, it was her 21st Major overall and sixth Wimbledon single's title. She won the tournament by beating Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-4. With the win, Williams completed the "Serena Slam" — holding all four Grand Slams at once — for the second time in her career.

Novak Djokovic is up against Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon 2023 SF

Novak Djokovic in action on Day Nine: Wimbledon 2023

In the ongoing Wimbledon Championships, Novak Djokovic is all set to play in the 46th Grand Slam semifinal of his career. The 36-year-old outperformed Russia's Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. After losing the first set, the Serb showcased unmatched athleticism and dominated the tie against the seventh seed.

On the other hand, 21-year-old Jannik Sinner overcame Roman Safiulin to reach a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time. The Italian defeated Safiulin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a clash against the second-seed Serb.

