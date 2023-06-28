Wimbledon 2023 men's seeds: Carlos Alcaraz top seeded for the second successive Major, followed by Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

The men's singles seedings have been released for Wimbledon 2023 and Carlos Alcaraz is at the top for the second consecutive Major.

The Spaniard had lost the World No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic after the Serb won the French Open. However, he reclaimed it soon after by winning his first grasscourt title at the Cinch Championships in London, where he beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the final. Alcaraz is the first Spaniard to be top seeded at Wimbledon since Rafael Nadal in 2018.

Novak Djokovic is seeded second at the grasscourt Major after being dethroned from the top of the ATP rankings. However, the Serb is perhaps the heaviest favorite to win the tournament given his recent form and the fact that he has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year. If Djokovic wins, he will claim his eighth crown at SW19, thus equaling Roger Federer's record.

Daniil Medvedev is the third seed at Wimbledon after being unable to compete last year. The Russian hasn't been in the best of form lately, winning only two out of his last five matches.

French Open runner-up Casper Ruud is the fourth seed and it will be interesting to see how he fares in London this time. The Norwegian has won only one match so far at the grasscourt Major.

Stefanos Tsitsipas completes the top five men's singles seeds at Wimbledon. The Greek is currently competing at the Mallorca Championships, where he is the top seed.

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are among the top-10 seeds at Wimbledon 2023

Taylor Fritz in action at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe complete the top-10 seedings at Wimbledon 2023 as they are ninth and 10th, respectively. It's the first time Tiafoe is among the top-10 seeds at a Grand Slam. The American attained his career-high ranking of 10th after winning the Boss Open in Stuttgart earlier this month.

Other players among the top-10 seeds include Holger Rune (sixth), Andrey Rublev (seventh) and Jannik Sinner (eighth). The likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie, Borna Coric, Alex de Minaur, and Alexander Zverev are all in the top 20.

Elsewhere, Alexander Bublik's triumph at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle propeled him to 25th in the seedings while last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios is 31st. The Aussie is set to play in a Major for the first time in the 2023 season after facing several injury issues.

Here is the full list of men's singles seeds at Wimbledon 2023.

Seed Player 1 Carlos Alcaraz 2 Novak Djokovic 3 Daniil Medvedev 4 Casper Ruud 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6 Holger Rume 7 Andrey Rublev 8 Jannik Sinner 9 Taylor Fritz 10 Frances Tiafoe 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime 12 Cameron Norrie 13 Borna Coric 14 Lorenzo Musetti 15 Alex de Minaur 16 Tommy Paul 17 Hubert Hurkacvz 18 Francisco Cerundolo 19 Alexander Zverev 20 Jan-Lennard Struff 21 Roberto Bautista Agut 22 Grigor Dimitrov 23 Sebastian Korda 24 Alexander Bublik 25 Yoshihito Nishioka 26 Nicolas Jarry 27 Denis Shapovalov 28 Dan Evans 29 Tallon Griekspoor 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 31 Nick Kyrgios 32 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

