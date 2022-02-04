Watch: When Rafael Nadal introduced Roger Federer as the "most unknown player here" at 2019 Laver Cup

While Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal form one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history, the pair share a camaraderie rarely seen between two elite competitors. An amusing example of this relationship came when Nadal joked about the popularity of the Swiss ahead of the 2019 Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup, named after legendary Australian player Rod Laver, is a men's team event contested between Team Europe and Team World. It was first held in 2017. Team Europe have won all four tournaments played to date, with the legendary Swiss competing from 2017-2019, before missing the 2021 installment through injury.

Nadal teamed up with his rival in 2017 and 2019. The pair joined forces on the doubles court for the only time in their careers so far for an entertaining win over Sam Querrey and Jack Sock in the inaugural edition.

Speaking at the Opening Night Gala ahead of the 2019 Laver Cup in Geneva, Nadal joked about his teammate's profile when introducing him to his home country.

"Well, that's for me the toughest part - the most unknown player here, and I will present you my rival, probably the biggest one. Honestly, I start to be a little bit tired to be rivals. [It] is much better to have him next to me, being my teammate, and [he] is the one and only Roger Federer," Nadal said.

The two icons have faced off a remarkable 40 times, with the great Spaniard having won 24 of their encounters. Their most recent meeting came in the semifinals of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, where the Swiss prevailed in four sets.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer confirmed for Laver Cup 2022

(L-R) Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the latter pair's doubles match at the 2017 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have confirmed their participation in the 2022 Laver Cup, which is due to take place from 23-25 September in London. The Spaniard did not play the 2021 event in Boston last year due to a foot injury, while the Swiss missed out after having undergone a knee surgery in August.

The fifth edition of the team competition, which was started by the Swiss's management company Team 8, will be held at London's O2 Arena. The venue hosted the year-ending ATP Finals from 2009 to 2020 before it was moved to Turin.

