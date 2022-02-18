Watch: When Roger Federer entertained Michael Jordan at 2014 US Open

Roger Federer has long delighted fans with his magic on the tennis court, the same as what Michael Jordan has done over the years on the basketball court. When Jordan came to watch the 20-time Grand Slam champion play at the US Open in 2014, Federer ensured that he put on an unforgettable show for his fellow "magician".

The former World No. 1 took on Marinko Matosevic in the first round that year. Among the thousands who arrived to watch the five-time winner begin his pursuit of a sixth title at Flushing Meadows was the Chicago Bulls legend.

The Swiss played a horde of memorable points on his way to a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) win. But the most entertaining play of the night belonged to a tweener from the World No. 30.

In the second set, the Australian produced a surprising drop shot against the second seed. The 40-year-old managed to get there in time and responded with a deft passing shot on the backhand. Matosevic reached it with an extended lunge but the ball ended up falling out of bounds behind the baseline.

The former World No. 1, however, was already on the run to retrieve the ball and decided to treat his fans to a spectacular tweener on the dead ball. Michael Jordan was ecstatic witnessing the moment in real time, and responded by clapping enthusiastically along with the rest of the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here's a video of the wondrous shot:

Jordan was interviewed midway during the match, where he was asked to describe his experience of watching the Swiss maestro live. The six-time NBA champion remarked that he had seen the former World No. 1 in action on TV but seeing it live was an entirely different experience altogether.

"I think he looks so smooth," Jordan said. "You know, I’ve seen him on TV. I’ve seen a lot of tennis on TV but you never really understand how smooth and how relaxed and how fundamentally sound that he can make this game look.”

Roger Federer lost in the semifinals of 2014 US Open to Marin Cilic

Roger Federer fell to Marin Cilic in the semifinals of 2014 US Open

Roger Federer carried the momentum from his first-round win well into the tournament, reaching as far as the semifinals. The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in straight seeds in the fourth round and then pulled off a marathon victory in five sets against 20th seed Gael Monfils in the next match.

US Open Tennis



Happy birthday to our former champion,

Marin Cilic's level vs Roger Federer in the 2014 US Open SFs >>>

However, the exhaustion from the match caught up with him in the semifinals. The Swiss suffered a shock straight-sets loss against 14th seed Marin Cilic, who went on to lift the title that year.

