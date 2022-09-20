Watch:  When Roger Federer taught physics to a tennis umpire on the court 

Roger Federer, who ruled the hearts of tennis fans the world over, has announced his retirement from the game after a glorious 24-year long career.

Federer, who appeared to defy the laws of physics while manufacturing near-impossible shots from a variety of angles, also passed on his incredible knowledge about the science behind the game from time to time.

At the 2012 Madrid Open, the Swiss great was up against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in the final.

The Swiss maestro, who lost the first set, was leading 3-0 in the second when he played a drop shot that seemed to be out of his opponent's reach. Berdych got the crowd to their feet after managing to cover the court and send in what appeared to be an incredible return.

A weak backhand from the 20-time Grand Slam winner was then neatly dispatched for a winner before an explanation from the tennis legend silenced the crowd who were cheering Berdych.

"Did you see how the ball bounced towards me?" he asked the Swedish umpire Mohamed Lahyani.

"To me, it looked like it came (from) under the racquet," reasoned the umpire, making his stand clear.

"The ball came bouncing at me in a top spin way," the former World No. 1 continued unfazed. "The only way (that can happen) is if you push (the ball) down into the court first. I agree it was close but the result was obvious, that he didn't hit it the right way."

Replays showed that the 41-year-old was indeed right, which was a testament to his great understanding and appreciation of every aspect of the game.

The ball dipped and spun away after having either double-bounced or deflected onto the ground from the racquet and then from the racquet to the opposite court, leading to Federer losing the point.

Despite knowing that he was correct all along, the former World No. 1 made his point but abstained from abusing either the umpire or his opponent before going on to win the match 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 on the blue clay surface in Madrid.

Federer to reunite with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray for first time since 2019 Australian Open

Roger Federer arrives for the Laver Cup 2022.

The Laver Cup will unite the Big-4 of the tennis world for the first time since the 2019 Australian Open.

In Melbourne that year, Andy Murray lost his first-round match to Roberta Bautista Agut while Federer went down to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round. Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal to capture his seventh Australian Open title.

La [¿LO SABÍAS? 🧐]La #LaverCup será el primer torneo con el Big Four presente desde el Australian Open 2019. [¿LO SABÍAS? 🧐]La #LaverCup será el primer torneo con el Big Four presente desde el Australian Open 2019. https://t.co/zsFHilJPzm

The four tennis greats have not been part of the same tournament since then. At this year's Laver Cup, the Big-4 will come together for one last time as Team Europe before Federer hangs up his racquet for good.

