Watch: Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic meets Prince George on latter's first visit to SW19

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic met Prince George, who came to SW19 for the first time on Sunday to watch the men's singles final, where Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios.

Prince George, 8, is the first son of the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and Duchess Kate Middleton. Dressed in a smart suit and tie, George made his Wimbledon 'debut' on Sunday without his siblings Charlotte and Louis.

He watched on from the Royal Box, flanked by his parents on either side, as Djokovic beat Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon title. Following the on-court trophy presentation ceremony, where he received the trophy from the Duchess, Djokovic met Prince George backstage.

The Serb warmly greeted the thrilled boy, giving him his Wimbledon trophy to hold. With George struggling to hold the big trophy, Djokovic smilingly said "Don't drop it" as Prince William and Middleton looked on.

Here's a video of Novak Djokovic's brief interaction with Prince George on Sunday:

Interestingly, this was the second time Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Wimbledon this week. On Wednesday, they watched Djokovic recover from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. The royal couple also watched Cameron Norrie beat David Goffin in another quarterfinal on the same day.

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to win 7th Wimbledon title, creates milestones galore

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic made a rather nervy start to his eighth Wimbledon final, dropping the first set for the third match in a row.

However, the top seed took control of proceedings, breaking the Kyrgios serve for the first time in three meetings before saving four break points to restore parity. In a competitive third set, Djokovic broke late to serve out a two-sets-to-one lead.

In the fourth set, which featured no breaks of serve, Djokovic reigned supreme in the ensuing tie-break, converting his third Championship point. In the process, he drew level with Pete Sampras by winning his seventh Wimbledon title. Only Roger Federer (8) lies ahead of the Serb, who could match that tally next year.

With his fourth straight triumph at SW19, Djokovic joined Bjorn Borg (1976-80), Pete Sampras (1997-2000) and Roger Federer (2003-08) as the only players to do so.

However, Djokovic is the first Wimbledon champion in the Open Era to recover from a set down in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The Serb (21) is now just one shy of all-time leader Rafael Nadal atop the all-time men's singles Grand Slam leaderboard.

