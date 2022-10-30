A graphic video of a women’s tennis player being beaten by a male coach, presumably her father, recently surfaced online.

The video was sent to the authorities by a coach in Serbia, where the incident took place. The video was later posted by Igor Juric, who is an advocate against violence. Juric’s own daughter Tijana was murdered in 2014, prompting him to work for the cause.

“Another brutal violence from a father against his daughter. I was informed that this is a family coming from China. We will be filing criminal charges against this monster as well,” Juric wrote.

In the graphic video, the coach can be seen brutally hitting a young tennis player, who is said to be 14 years old. The video shows the man hitting the girl in the stomach and then in the head. He later pulls her hair and drops her to the ground where he continues his aggression. The reason revealed for the heinous act was that the player was not following the coach's instructions.

Igor Juric elaborates on the video of violence against the tennis player

The incident took place on the tennis courts of Crvena Zvezda

Igor Juric expressed his shock at the incident and elaborated on it. He admitted that it had "left the strongest impression so far."

“I can say that I am mildly shocked, regardless of the many terrible things we have seen, this has left the strongest impression so far,” he added “the reason for this violent behavior was allegedly that one of the coaches, who was working with her at that moment, said that she did not put in enough effort and that she did not want to move, ie. to do what was asked of her. Allegedly, this was the reason for this crude and brutal violence that happened."

"These are Chinese citizens, but I can't tell you how many others live in Serbia. What I know is that the abusive father does not speak the Serbian language,” he said.

Juric further stated that he was aware of the duo’s identity and was going to file a criminal complaint. He also revealed that the incident took place on the tennis courts of Crvena Zvezda.

“It is important to see how the institutions will react, because this is a foreign citizen. We have the identities of both the victim and the abuser, we will file a criminal complaint! This happened in Belgrade on the tennis courts of Crvena Zvezda.

The first Basic Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade made the announcement about the same.

"Given that the father, who is suspected of having committed the crime of Domestic Violence, is not available to the state authorities, a search has been launched by order of the duty deputy. When and if he is found, the prosecution will immediately take the necessary measures for further prosecution , about which the public will be informed", it was stated in the announcement of the prosecution.

