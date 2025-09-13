"Watches Challengers once": Fans break the internet after Brooke Nader's claim of dating both Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner during US Open goes viral

The news that swimsuit model Brooks Nader was dating Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner simultaneously during the 2025 US Open broke the internet. Sinner and Alcaraz were in contention for the title in Flushing Meadows, where the Spaniard secured his sixth title.Brooks Nader has been making headlines for quite a while now, especially after her sister, Grace Ann, told Page Six that one name she dated 'rhymes with winner' and the model has a history with athletes. The major hint didn't require much time for fans to speculate that it was Jannik Sinner. Later in Jimmy Kimmel's show, Nader intimated that she might be romantically involved with Sinner.Shortly after, Nader was seen courtside, cheering on Alcaraz, and later, her Ann said:&quot;The rumors are true . Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he's the man of the hour.”Page Six broke the internet by confirming that Nader was simultaneously dating the top two during the US Open, a post that garnered 8 million views and nearly 4000 likes.A fan, who took a dig at the model and noted how watching 'Challengers' impacted her, said:&quot;Watches Challengers once&quot;Erik Anderson @awards_watchLINKWatches Challengers onceThe above comment also garnered 6 million views and nearly 200k likes.Another fan highlighted how the movie's impact may have hampered the tennis community for life, saying:&quot;challengers has done irreparable damage to the tennis community oh my god&quot;liv @tozierblevsLINKchallengers has done irreparable damage to the tennis community oh my godTennis commentator Jose Morgado said that he was unable to believe it, remarking with a Tennis Centel reference.&quot;For a moment I thought I was reading a @TennisCentel.&quot;José Morgado @josemorgadoLINKFor a moment I thought I was reading a @TennisCentel tweet.Here are some other reactions that garnered high numbers of likes and views.&quot;I’m fucking dying these women are insane I need to know how shit the ratings of their show was to push this mad PR story,&quot; commented a fan.&quot;i’m starting to lowkey love her. it’s been a minute since we’ve had a proper attention seeker like her,&quot; another fan expressed.Carlos Alcaraz's team confirmed that the Spaniard has not been dating anyoneCarlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz - New York City Trophy Tour - (Source: Getty)Brooke Nader, the model who has worked extensively with Sports Illustrated and even participated in 'Dancing With the Stars', was dating Gleb Shevchenko for a year and was previously married. After the world went bonkers after learning that she was dating Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the Spaniard's team confirmed that the rumours are false, as reported by journalist Alberto Guzman.&quot;They're not dating, it's not an official relationship. He confirmed to those close to him that he is single and has no intention of having any serious relationships. Perhaps she (Grace Ann Nader) is not well informed.&quot; (via No Somos Nadie)Carlos Alcaraz has been previously connected with Emma Raducanu, the British player he paired with for mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open.