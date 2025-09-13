  • home icon
"Watches Challengers once": Fans break the internet after Brooke Nader's claim of dating both Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner during US Open goes viral

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Sep 13, 2025 07:52 GMT
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Brooke Nader
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Brooke Nader

The news that swimsuit model Brooks Nader was dating Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner simultaneously during the 2025 US Open broke the internet. Sinner and Alcaraz were in contention for the title in Flushing Meadows, where the Spaniard secured his sixth title.

Brooks Nader has been making headlines for quite a while now, especially after her sister, Grace Ann, told Page Six that one name she dated 'rhymes with winner' and the model has a history with athletes. The major hint didn't require much time for fans to speculate that it was Jannik Sinner. Later in Jimmy Kimmel's show, Nader intimated that she might be romantically involved with Sinner.

Shortly after, Nader was seen courtside, cheering on Alcaraz, and later, her Ann said:

"The rumors are true . Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he's the man of the hour.”

Page Six broke the internet by confirming that Nader was simultaneously dating the top two during the US Open, a post that garnered 8 million views and nearly 4000 likes.

A fan, who took a dig at the model and noted how watching 'Challengers' impacted her, said:

"Watches Challengers once"
The above comment also garnered 6 million views and nearly 200k likes.

Another fan highlighted how the movie's impact may have hampered the tennis community for life, saying:

"challengers has done irreparable damage to the tennis community oh my god"
Tennis commentator Jose Morgado said that he was unable to believe it, remarking with a Tennis Centel reference.

"For a moment I thought I was reading a @TennisCentel."
Here are some other reactions that garnered high numbers of likes and views.

"I’m fucking dying these women are insane I need to know how shit the ratings of their show was to push this mad PR story," commented a fan.
"i’m starting to lowkey love her. it’s been a minute since we’ve had a proper attention seeker like her," another fan expressed.
Carlos Alcaraz's team confirmed that the Spaniard has not been dating anyone

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz - New York City Trophy Tour - (Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz - New York City Trophy Tour

Brooke Nader, the model who has worked extensively with Sports Illustrated and even participated in 'Dancing With the Stars', was dating Gleb Shevchenko for a year and was previously married. After the world went bonkers after learning that she was dating Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the Spaniard's team confirmed that the rumours are false, as reported by journalist Alberto Guzman.

"They're not dating, it's not an official relationship. He confirmed to those close to him that he is single and has no intention of having any serious relationships. Perhaps she (Grace Ann Nader) is not well informed." (via No Somos Nadie)

Carlos Alcaraz has been previously connected with Emma Raducanu, the British player he paired with for mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

