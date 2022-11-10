"We always served to it" - Serena Williams teases Rennae Stubbs

Serena Williams and former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs indulged in social media banter recently.

Stubbs shared some tennis pointers on Twitter, where she stated that poor technique fails under pressure. She also said that practice could turn weakness into strength and that the off-season must be devoted to it.

“I am speaking from experience. My FH was my weaker side & as a player, u know ur own weaknesses & under pressure bad technique breaks down. But there are ways to get them stronger & more reliable under pressure. Practice makes perfect & the off season must be dedicated to that,” she wrote.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs I am speaking from experience. My FH was my weaker side & as a player, u know ur own weaknesses & under pressure bad technique breaks down. But there are ways to get them stronger & more reliable under pressure. Practice makes perfect & the off season must be dedicated to that. I am speaking from experience. My FH was my weaker side & as a player, u know ur own weaknesses & under pressure bad technique breaks down. But there are ways to get them stronger & more reliable under pressure. Practice makes perfect & the off season must be dedicated to that.

Serena Williams, who often has fun with Stubbs, replied ironically by saying that they always serve to her forehand.

“We always served to it,” wrote Serena Williams.

Stubbs responded back by questioning if she should reveal any secrets about the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“Omg slim shady!!! Should i tell my secrets about you now?” she wrote back.

"I can't give you my secrets, you know, that's for me to know" - When Serena Williams pulled a prank on Rennae Stubbs

Serena Williams and Rennae Stubbs - 2022 US Open

Earlier, Rennae Stubbs spoke about a prank that Serena Williams played on her during the 2012 London Olympics. While conducting a post-match interview with Williams, she revealed she was scared that the American veteran would mention her name as the answer to a particular question.

"One story that is pretty funny is, and this is an inside sort of thing for anybody to know. Obviously you guys know that I am pretty good friends with her and from time to time, we'd chat and talk about matches, matchups or people. She put me in such a wind at the Olympics in London and I was doing the post-match interview. I went up to her and I asked her a question and you guys know I had an ifb in my ear to my producer and they never talk to us when we are doing interviews, they kind of let us be to ask our questions," Stubbs said.

"I asked her about this particular person and she said 'Well you know, I've got this friend of mine who texts me some information', and I'm looking at her and now it's gone from a two-shot on both of us to one shot just on her, and I'm like 'Oh my God, she's talking about me clearly'. So I'm standing there and I'm starting to sweat because I don't wany anybody to know that I have given her any information or anything. I have now the microphone just on her and all of a sudden my producer in my ear, which never happens, calls me and says 'You've got to ask her who she's talking about'," she added.

"I'm like 'If the NBC people are watching, that would be the follow-up question to ask. So, I look at her and I go 'Who are the secret text messages from?' and I looked at her with these eyes, my eyes are the size of watermelons, and I start shaking my head, thinking 'Don't say me please'. I put the microphone back out to her and she goes 'I can't give you my secrets, you know, that's for me to know'. My producer yells in my ear, 'Is it Kobe?' God rest Kobe's soul because he was there that day. I ask 'Is it Kobe' and she goes 'Oh no, no, I am focused on my this and that," she concluded.

Poll : 0 votes