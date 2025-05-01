We asked AI to predict the results of Madrid Open 2025 QF ft. Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud: Here's what it had to say

Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud are through to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open, alongside Jack Draper, Matteo Arnaldi, Jakub Mensik, and Francisco Cerundolo. In-form teenager Gabriel Diallo is also through to the last eight and will take on Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the semifinals.

Medvedev is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open for the first time in his career. He defeated Brandon Nakashima 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth round.

Ruud, meanwhile, will feature in the quarterfinals for the second time at the event. He brushed aside Taylor Fritz 7-5, 6-4 in the last round.

Miami Open winner Jakub Mensik continued his rich vein of form this week. After a shocking first-round loss in Munich, he is two wins away from reaching his second final on tour. The Czech defeated Alexander Bublik in the last round 6-3, 6-2.

Without further ado, let's take a look at AI's prediction for the men's quarterfinal matches in the 2025 Madrid Open. As per Google's Gemini AI, Casper Ruud, Lorenzo Musetti, Jakub Mensik, and Jack Draper are favorites to reach the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

Madrid Open men's quarterfinal prediction - Image Source: Google Gemin

Despite Medvedev's strong head-to-head record against Ruud, the former is likely to lose due to his record on clay. Draper, meanwhile, has been in excellent form this year and looks poised to make a deep run in Madrid.

Musetti, on the contrary, reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters and also took a set off Carlos Alcaraz. With none of the top three players remaining in the main draw, the Italian will fancy his chances of going the distance in the Madrid Open.

Lastly, Mensik holds the advantage against Cerundolo in the quarterfinals. The Czech hasn't dropped his serve in the last two rounds and has won 10 out of his last 11 matches on tour.

Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, and all other quarterfinalists are chasing their first title in the Madrid Open 2025

Ruud in action at the Mutua Madrid Open Day Eight - Source: Getty

While Carlos Alcaraz chose to withdraw from the Madrid Open before the event, top seed Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the fourth round by Francisco Cerundolo. There will be a new champion at the Madrid Open this year.

Out of the eight remaining contenders, Casper Rudd has registered the best performance at the event by reaching the semifinals in 2021. Despite a valiant effort against Matteo Berrettini, the Italian defeated him 6-4, 6-4.

Jack Draper and Jakub Mensik will be chasing their second Masters 1000 title this year in the Madrid Open. While the Brit showed his class by lifting the BNP Paribas Open, Mesik captured his maiden Masters 1000 crown in Miami last month.

