We asked AI to predict the results of Miami Open 2025 4R ft. Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti, Taylor Fritz vs Adam Walton: Here's what it had to say

Some of the world's best players will duke it out in the fourth round of the Miami Open 2025 on Tuesday, March 25. Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, both former champions at the venue, bowed out in the second round, along with Jack Draper, who was recently won the BNP Paribas Open.

Despite some shocking losses at the start of the tournament, quite a few notable names have still advanced to the fourth round. On the eve of their fourth-round matches, we asked AI to give its input regarding the outcome of the matches.

Google's Gemini AI gave Novak Djokovic the edge in his fourth-round duel against familiar rival Lorenzo Musetti. The Serb leads their rivalry 7-1, so it's a valid prediction. The AI cited Taylor Fritz's experience to prevail against lucky loser Adam Walton, who's into the fourth round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.

It was divided in its opinion when it came to the contest between Grigor Dimitrov and Brandon Nakashima. The former was the runner-up here a year ago but the latter has beaten him in the past. Nevertheless, it gave a slight edge to the Bulgarian.

Gemini AI's predictions for Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov's Miami Open matches.

The AI picked Sebastian Korda to win against Gael Monfils due to the former spending less time on the court compared to the latter. The Frenchman has been pushed to three sets the entire tournament.

Gemini AI's predictions for Sebastian Korda and Casper Ruud's Miami Open matches.

The match between Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo is too close to call as per the AI. The former's current ranking makes him the natural favorite but the latter has a narrow 4-3 lead in their head-to-head.

Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur among the other players gunning for a spot in the Miami Open quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After an early exit from Indian Wells, Alexander Zverev had something to prove at the Miami Open. He's on the right track with a trip to the fourth round, where he's due to face Arthur Fils. While the AI recognized the young Frenchman's potential, it still favored the German to have the last laugh.

Matteo Berrettini and Alex de Minaur's fourth-round showdown is going to be a contrast of playing styles. While the Italian's knockout blows make him a huge threat, the AI sided with the Aussie to emerge victorious in the end.

Gemini AI's predictions for Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur and Tomas Machac's Miami Open matches.

The Czech derby between Tomas Machac and Jakub Mensik is likely to go the former's way according to the AI. The former beat the latter in their only prior encounter and has a better record on hardcourts, factors which the AI felt could determine the outcome of this match.

