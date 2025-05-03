We asked AI to predict the winner of Jack Draper vs Casper Ruud Madrid Open final 2025: Here's what it had to say

Fifth seed Jack Draper will take on Casper Ruud in the final of the 2025 Madrid Open. The head-to-head between the duo currently stands at 0-0.

Draper has been one of the most in-form players this year. After a fourth-round exit in the Australian Open, he clinched the Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells. The Brit also secured a runner-up finish in Doha, losing to Andrey Rublev in the final.

Draper started his campaign in Madrid with dominant wins over Matteo Berrettini, Tommy Paul, and Matteo Arnaldi in the initial few rounds. He then eliminated Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the semifinals, 6-3, 7-6(4). The 23-year-old is making his third appearance in Madrid and is through to his first final at the event.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud has made a hot and cold start to the season. After a second-round exit in the Australian Open, he secured a runner-up finish in the Dallas Open. Despite a valiant effort against Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian defeated him in Dallas 7-6(5), 6-3.

The Norwegian entered Madrid after a quarterfinal finish in Barcelona. After cautious wins over Sebastian Korda and Taylor Fritz in the first few rounds, he defeated Daniil Medvedev and Francisco Cerundolo en route to the final. Ruud outclassed the Argentinian Cerundolo 6-4, 7-5.

Without further ado, let's take a look at AI's prediction for the upcoming final in the Madrid Open. As per Google's Gemini AI, Draper is a slight favorite to lift the title. Here are the three reasons why:

First, Draper's dominant form in Madrid. He is yet to drop a set at the event and has also won two close tie-breakers.

Second, the Brits' adaptability to clay courts this year. While he has proven his potential on hard courts, the youngster has impressed on clay this season and looks eager to make a valuable contribution.

Third, Draper's surprise element against Ruud. He has never faced the Norwegian in the past, which could pose an unfamiliar challenge to his opposite number.

Jack Draper vs Casper Ruud AI Prediction - Image Source: Gemini AI

Jack Draper is one win away from claiming his first title on clay; Casper Ruud will chase his 12th in the Madrid Open

Jack Draper in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Jack Draper announced himself on the main tour with a brilliant run in Stuttgart last year. He has three titles to his name so far, but has yet to win on clay.

Draper has reached the quarterfinals of the Munich Open and the Lyon Open, which were his previous best results on clay. He was eliminated in the second round of the Madrid Open last year but is now through to the final.

On the other hand, Casper Ruud will chase his 12th title on clay. He captured his most recent title in the Geneva Open last year.

The duo is scheduled to play each other during the evening session on Sunday, May 4.

