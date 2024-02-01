"We believe in Jurgen Klopp" - Boris Becker exults as German manager leads Liverpool to massive win over Chelsea in his final PL season

German tennis legend Boris Becker recently reacted to a video of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrating his side's 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League, expressing his belief in his compatriot.

Becker has been a lifelong fan of Bayern Munich and has also been a part of the club's advisory board in the past. Despite being an out-and-out Bavarian, the six-time Grand Slam champion hasn't shied away from expressing his love for Liverpool, managed by fellow German and his good friend Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp recently announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the 2024 season. The German has achieved immense success, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Reds' first Premier League title in 2020.

Liverpool, who currently find themselves in a title race against Manchester City and Arsenal, took on Chelsea in their recent Premier League fixture at Anfield. The hosts dominated the out-of-form Blues, romping to a 4-1 win to restore their five-point lead at the top of the table.

The win was also Klopp's 200th in the Premier League as a manager.

The club's Instagram account posted a reel of their manager Klopp doing his signature fist bumps celebration with the supporters after the match.

Boris Becker reshared the post on his story and exulted as Klopp managed to deliver the goods yet again.

"We believe in Klopp," Becker's Instagram story said.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

"Boris Becker is the great idol of my childhood and youth" - Jurgen Klopp on his relationship with German tennis legend

Jurgen Klopp talk about his idol Boris ecker

Jurgen Klopp opened up about his relationship with tennis legend Boris Becker, which began at the 2015 Wimbledon, with the German newspaper Bild. He said that the meeting was arranged by his wife Ulla Sandrock, who knew that Klopp was a big fan of the six-time Grand Slam champion.

"Boris is the great idol of my childhood and youth. We first met at Wimbledon seven years ago. My wife Ulla organised it at the time. She knew that I really wanted to get to know him. I followed his entire career and was a huge fan," Klopp said.

He added that he spent a magical evening with Becker, who was coaching Novak Djokovic at the time, and felt that both of them were on the same wavelength. He even mentioned that despite their busy schedules, the two have kept in touch since then.

'"We then spent a sensational evening at Wimbledon - we were on the same wavelength and had a lot of fun. Due to different schedules, we stayed in touch afterwards."