"We can bounce ideas off of each other and maybe start something, it will be cool" - Bianca Andreescu hopes to work with Novak Djokovic on mental health initiatives

Bianca Andreescu was recently made the ambassador for Mental Timeout, a wellness project by Tennis Canada for Canadian players. The initiative aims to improve "the wellbeing of tennis players of all ages and levels, and to ensure a safe, healthy, and supportive environment for the future of the sport."

The 22-year-old became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam title when she won the US Open in 2019 by defeating Serena Williams in straight sets in the summit clash.

Since then, injuries and personal issues have troubled her, taking a toll on her mental health. It forced the World No. 51 to disconnect from the sport for three months at the beginning of this year.

Speaking at the launch of Mental Timeout, Andreescu laid stress on the need for a similar initiative on the men's circuit and expressed her desire to work for the cause with her idol Novak Djokovic.

“I definitely think that the men’s side should have an initiative like that as well. I know that Novak Djokovic talks a lot about mental health. I have listened to a lot of his interviews. I have spoken to him a little bit but not specifically about mental health. Hopefully I can talk to him more about it. We can bounce ideas off of each other and maybe start something, it will be cool," Andreescu said.

is ambassador for the project & signed The Positive Court Pledge, a commitment to ensure a positive environment for athletes Mental Timeout, a wellness initiative focusing on mental health, was launched today by @TennisCanada @Bandreescu_ is ambassador for the project & signed The Positive Court Pledge, a commitment to ensure a positive environment for athletes Mental Timeout, a wellness initiative focusing on mental health, was launched today by @TennisCanada@Bandreescu_ is ambassador for the project & signed The Positive Court Pledge, a commitment to ensure a positive environment for athletes https://t.co/cN5Yssh6LQ

In a video posted by Tennis Canada on social media, the youngster was seen talking about the importance of addressing issues related to mental health.

"The struggles with mental health are part of our sport. Tennis Canada is committed to creating a safer environment for us all. I'm so excited to be the ambassador for Tennis Canada's mental health project. It's time we take away the stigma around mental health and start taking action to make life easier and better on and off the court," she said.

Bianca Andreescu to participate in the Canadian Open

Bianca Andreescu made an early exit at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Bianca Andreescu is all set to play in the 2022 Canadian Open, starting August 5. The 22-year-old won the tournament in 2019, when Serena Williams retired mid-match in the title clash. A few weeks later, the Canadian defeated the 23-time Grand Slam champion once again in the 2019 US Open final.

Apart from Andreescu and Williams, some of the other players who will be present at the event are World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, and Naomi Osaka.

John Horn @SportsHorn Bianca Andreescu says because of reading Novak Djokovic's book "Serve to Win" she now has a gluten free diet Bianca Andreescu says because of reading Novak Djokovic's book "Serve to Win" she now has a gluten free diet #WTA 🇨🇦 Bianca Andreescu says because of reading Novak Djokovic's book "Serve to Win" she now has a gluten free diet #WTA

Andreescu failed to go deep at Wimbledon this year, losing to eventual champion Elena Rybakina in straight sets in the second round.

