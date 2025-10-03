"We can still choose" - Jannik Sinner refuses to criticize tennis calendar at Shanghai Masters after complaints from Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek

Jannik Sinner recently voiced his opinion on the tennis calendar while disagreeing with the other players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff's criticism about the same. Fresh off his China Open victory, Sinner is present at the Shanghai Masters, which kicked off on September 29.

He is returning to the Shanghai Masters as the defending champion, immediately after winning the China Open final against Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2. In a press conference upon his return, when asked whether he agrees with Alcaraz, Gauff, and Swiatek's criticism of the packed tennis schedule, Sinner refused and stated that all players have the choice to choose and drop games from the calendar.

"I mean, I don't want to criticize anything," Sinner said. "For me, everyone thinks in different ways. We can still, as I always say, we can still choose, you know, as players, you just have to understand what the priority is for ourself."

"I always made choices, even last year, you know, sometimes jumping some tournaments. The schedule is what it is. If you want to play a tournament, you have to play tournament. If not, you make another choice to rest or practice, you know, that's it. So, yeah, it is what it is," he added. (via asaptext.com)

Swiatek slammed the long schedule and referred to it as the reason for the wave of injuries, to which the Spanish star Alcaraz agreed. Gauff complained that the mandatory participation in all six mandatory 500-level events makes it difficult to maintain peak performance.

"He's in a different league with everything" - Jannik Sinner rejects comparison to Novak Djokovic after the China Open win

Jannik Sinner of Italy at the 2025 China Open at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jannik Sinner won the China Open title for the second time, which made him the first player to win the title multiple times since it became an ATP 500 event. Novak Djokovic has won the title the highest number of times, being six. When asked about the possibility of matching the Serb's record, Sinner declined the comparison while justifying his point.

"I always say comparing me to Novak, he's in a different league with everything he has achieved in his career. I'm just a normal 24-year-old who tries to play the best tennis possible," Sinner said.

"I know I've won some great titles in my young career, but let's see how long I can hold it. What Novak, Rafa and Roger did for 15-plus years was amazing. Novak is still here and showing some incredible tennis. So let's see," he added. (via thesportstak.com)

Jannik Sinner previously won the China Open in 2023 after defeating Daniil Medvedev.

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More