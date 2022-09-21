"We both did it as mums and dads" - Roger Federer on the legacy he and Serena Williams will leave behind

Roger Federer reckons he and Serena Williams "brought different things" to tennis, but what was most important was that they did it as parents. At the same time, it was funny to the Swiss maestro considering how they started.

While Federer will hang up his racquet this week after a 24-year glowing career, Williams called it quits earlier this month, bringing to an end an illustrious career that lasted 27 years.

Recalling how young they both started on their respective tours, the 20-time Grand Slam champion remarked that he never expected that they would both be playing even after turning 40.

"[Serena Williams and I have brought different things] to the sport for sure, and we both did it as mums and dads, you know?" Federer said in an interview with Sky Sports. "It's funny to think of it like that because we were both young and made it on tour and we never thought we were going to end with that at the end."

The 41-year-old was of the opinion that he and the American were the bridge between different generations due to their unusual longevity, which he considered an absolute privilege. The former World No. 1 levied further praise on the 23-time Grand Slam champion, stating how she was instrumental in changing the face of women's tennis with her power game.

"I think we are definitely the bridge, you know, for a very long time, from the older generation to the new generation, which I think has been a privilege for me, to play across generations like this," he said. "Same for her. She brought the power game in like no other and she's obviously been so instrumental with that."

Calling Serena Williams a "game-changer," Federer wondered if the same term could be extended to his own career. Even if that were not the case, the Swiss legend was glad to have thrilled fans for so long, thanking them for all the support they bestowed on him over the years.

"Being a game-changer is the ultimate compliment, I don't know if I did that in any way. I did it in my way and I hope people enjoyed watching me for so long and I will always love to return to tennis in some shape or form," Federer said. "I don't know in which capacity but I love my life on tour and I cannot thank the people enough for all their support throughout the years."

"Don't need all the records to be happy, I tell you that" - Roger Federer on his standing in the GOAT race

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2022

Speaking at his press conference at his farewell tournament today, the 2022 Laver Cup, Roger Federer gave his thoughts on trailing Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the Slam race, and by extension, the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate.

The Swiss maestro rubbished claims that he was dissatisfied with finishing third, saying that he considered himself lucky to have won 20 Grand Slams in the first place.

Declaring that he did not have to own every record in tennis to end his career on a happy note, the former World No. 1 remarked that he was simply happy to have had as long a career as he has.

“The last few years have been what they have been, but I'm very happy that I was able to win another five slams from 15 on. For me it was incredible," Federer said. "Then I made it to over 100 titles, and all that stuff has been fantastic. Then just my longevity is something I'm very proud of. Don't need all the records to be happy; I tell you that."

