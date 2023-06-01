"We didn't have enough money to have a team, so, we practiced together"- When Chris Evert reflected on French Open final against Martina Navratilova

Chris Evert once claimed that she and Martina Navratilova did everything together when they locked horns in the 1975 French Open final.

Evert, who was only 20 at the time, entered the tournament as the defending champion and booked her place in the final without dropping a single set. She was up against Martina Navratilova, who was just a teenager back then.

Navratilova won the opening set 6-2 but Evert bounced back to take the next two sets 6-2, 6-1, and successfully defend her title at Roland Garros.

The former World No. 1 spoke about the 1975 women's singles final last year while appearing on the Fantastic Tennis podcast hosted by Jon Guerrica. They were discussing the early days of the Virginia Slims Tour, now known as the WTA Tour, and Evert recalled a funny story about the 1975 final.

The 68-year-old claimed that she and Navratilova practiced with one another before the final and had lunch together. After playing the final, they also attended the press conference together before catching their flight.

"I just laugh when I tell this story about the French Open when Martina and I played in the finals. The locker room had cleared out because it was the finals. We looked at each other. Martina and I practiced with each other before our final, then we ate lunch together, and I remember we ate roasted chicken and mashed potatoes," Chris Evert said.

"We ate lunch together and then we played the finals. We each went to press and then, we took a flight out of there together. So, we did everything together," she added.

Evert added that the two practiced together since they did not have enough money to have a coaching team or physios.

"We didn't have coaches, we didn't have enough money to have a team or have coaches or phsios or anything like that. So, we practiced together, I remember Martina going 'Do you want me to serve any more'? I went, 'Yea I need to practice the out wide serve on the backhand side'. I would say, 'Do you need any more lobs?' She would go, 'Yea I need a couple more lobs'. It was pretty funny," Evert said.

That year, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova teamed up at the women's doubles tournament at the French Open, beating Julie Anthony and Olga Morozova in the final.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova locked horns in five French Open finals

Chris Evert (first from left) and Martina Navratilova (first from right) at the 2021 WTA Finals

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova had a fierce rivalry and faced each other in 15 Grand Slam singles finals.

Five of those came at the French Open and Evert came out on top in 1975. They met in the final of the clay-court Major again until 1984 and this time, Navratilova came out on top, winning 6-3, 6-1.

However, Evert triumphed 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-5 in the 1985 final before winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 1986. It was also her last Grand Slam triumph.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova locked horns on a total of 80 occasions, with the latter leading 43-37 in the head-to-head.

