Ahead of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Somdev Devvarman is busy preparing as a media commentator for the mega-event. A former Indian No.1 player and an ex-Asian Games gold medallist in singles and doubles himself, Somdev knows the trials and tribulations of being an elite professional tennis player in major events.

India is sending 655 athletes to China, with Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan making up the men's tennis contingent, while Rutuja Bhosale, Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi and Prarthana Thombare form the tennis women's draft.

India returned with 1 gold medal and 2 bronze medals from tennis in Jakarta 2018. Players like Rohan Bopanna will likely be playing their last-ever tournament for the country, and expectations are high for the contingent to reap rewards in Hangzhou.

Answering questions at an online press conference ahead of the Asian Games, Sony Sports Network expert panelist Somdev Devvarman spoke about how teamwork played a role in his success at the last Asian Games, as well as the differing format of today's game. He also stressed the chances of India's overall success in the tournament and gave some insight into the nation's competition in the event.

"It's different now than it was. Mainly because the format is different. Before there were team events and singles events and now the team events have been removed. I think camaraderie is important. As tennis players, we don't get to play multi-disciplinary events throughout the year. Being around Indian athletes in the village was very enjoyable for me. That's why I liked playing the Commonwealth Games, the Olympics and the Asian Games." Somdev remarked.

"As tennis players, we play 35 weeks a year and we represent the country only three, four times. The rest of the time we are on tour. That feel was special. It is different from back then, when massive personalities like Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, Rohan Bopanna and myself took fore. But, one common thing we expected from ourselves was the best effort, the never-say-die attitude and capturing the big moments to the best of your abilities. Hopefully, the youngsters can catch up quickly." Somdev added with fond memories.

"China and Japan should be used as examples for India to improve grassroots development" - Somedev Devvarman's realistic outlook on the Asian Games

Speaking on the campaign that aspires to see India breach the 100-medal mark in the 2023 Asian Games, Somdev was optimistic yet realistic in his outlook.

"There is an underlying positivity about the Indian athletes in China. That is because we do look at ourselves as favourites in certain events. We can win a lot of medals in shooting. For me, track and field is very exciting. Neeraj Chopra is a favourite to defend his World championships' medal. Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin too, after their stellar show at the World championships. There are so many great athletes like Tejaswin Shankar, after his move to decathlon. That is the encouraging part of this year's games. Can we do better than last time? 100 is a bit optimistic but we can certainly better last time's tally." he said with hope.

Somdev also talked about India's competition in tennis with countries like China and Japan, which he felt had restructured their grassroots development to improve their tennis level.

"China and Japan are very good examples of India. 10,15 years ago, China was no were close to the Indian talent in men's tennis. Times have changed. China has really invested in tennis. The amount of new coaches they have, the programs they possess and just how simple they make it for Chinese players to play and compete and have much better coaching programs."

"Now, they are leap years ahead of India. They have top-100 players and top-30 players in women's. Same with Japan, Nishikori really put the nation on the map. The number of top-100 players and the rotating players is impressive. Kazakhstan is very different. China and Japan should be used as examples for India to improve grassroots development and bring a professional feel to the game." he said.

The Asian Games will begin on September 23, 2023. Asian Games will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network. Tennis is scheduled to take place from September 24 to September 30 in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre.