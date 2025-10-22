"We failed" - Alexander Bublik asks scathing question to Djokovic, Medvedev & others for not pouncing on huge opportunity in Alcaraz-Sinner absence

Alexander Bublik has made a scathing indictment of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and others, including himself, for their failure to win the Shanghai Masters. Notable for Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal and Jannik Sinner's early retirement, the Masters 1000 event was won by Valentin Vacherot, then ranked World No. 204.

Vacherot had a dream run in Shanghai, beating World No. 54 Arthur Rinderknech in the final after stunning 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in the semifinals. Before that, he had beaten Bublik in the second round, followed soon by a win over Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Rinderknech upset Medvedev in the semifinals, before which he beat the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Zverev.

The final, despite getting a lot of cheer for its fairytale nature (Rinderknech and Vacherot are cousins as well), it also came under fire for exposing the lack of consistency of the ATP world outside Sinner and Alcaraz.

Speaking in an interview with Tennis TV, Bublik shared the sentiment, stating that he and the others had to be put at fault for letting Vacherot and Rinderknech steamroll them on their way to the final.

"If Vacherot is capable of winning a Masters 1000 it's our fault . All of our fault. We failed, we didn't prepare enough for that Masters 1000. He beat I don't know how many top-20 players and two top-10 players and won the Masters. On the other side was Arthur (Rinderknech), who also destroyed everyone."

The Kazakh added:

"It's a question we have to ask ourselves. How is it possible that we, people who have won Masters 1000s and Slams, weren't capable of stopping these two guys? We have to ask ourselves that. If the level outside of Carlos and Jannik wasn't there, that's what happens," he added.

Vacherot, with the win in Shanghai, jumped more than 150 spots in the ATP rankings, and is now ranked World No. 39.

Alexander Bublik fighting for ATP Finals spot with Daniil Medvedev; Djokovic, Alcraz and Sinner seal qualification

2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

As the 2025 season reaches its final stages, Alexander Bublik is vying with the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and others for a spot in the ATP Finals. Only three have sealed their qualification already -- Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

As of now, the players in the final-5 qualifying spots are: Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti. Sinner is the defending champion at the tournament this year.

