"We could all have our favorites but to do what Novak Djokovic has done is remarkable" - Darren Cahill

Tennis coach Darren Cahill has stated that Novak Djokovic is the greatest player he has ever seen.

The Serb has enjoyed an exemplary 2023 season so far, winning three out of the four Grand Slam titles: the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open.

He recently won his fourth title at Flushing Meadows by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final. His win in the first round of the tournament was enough to see him return to the World No. 1 position.

Darren Cahill heaped praise on the Serb while appearing on the Advantage Connors podcast with Jimmy Connors and his son Brett. The Aussie, who previously coached Andre Agassi and Simona Halep, stated that Djokovic was the greatest player he has ever seen.

Cahill stated that, while everyone had favorites, what the Serb did was remarkable, and that he had more to come from him.

"To win 24 Grand Slams, I mean the guy is the greatest I have ever seen, I don't think there is any question about this anymore. We could all have our favorites, Roger, Rafa, Rod Laver for me, winning two Grand Slams (Calendar), last one in '69, which was a remarkable effort," he said.

"But to do what Novak has done and come from way behind when Rafa and Roger had a big Grand Slam total, and actually pass them on the Grand Slam total, remarkable performance. And there's more to come from him too," he added.

Novak Djokovic helped Serbia reach the Davis Cup 2023 quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic recently represented Serbia in the Davis Cup Final in Valencia. He joined the team ahead of their tie against Spain and beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4, to ensure Serbia's passage into the tournament's quarterfinals.

The Serb did not play any singles match in his country's tie against the Czech Republic but featured in the doubles, partnering Miomir Kecmanovic. The pair were up against Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek and lost 7-5, 6-7(7) [10-3], thus giving the Czechs a 3-0 win.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner was supposed to compete in the Shanghai Masters in China but announced his withdrawal from the tournament, adding that he hoped to return to the country in the future.

Djokovic has an impressive win-loss record so far in 2023 at 46-5, with five titles to his name. Apart from three Grand Slam titles, he won the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati as well as the Adelaide International 1.

