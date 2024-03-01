Serena Williams' husband, and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian recently met Novak Djokovic at a tech conference. Ohanian also posed for a photo with the World No. 1.

Djokovic is currently in the United States to compete in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. This comes after his semifinal run at the 2024 Australian Open, where he lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the last four.

It has been five years since the 24-time Grand Slam champion last graced the courts at Indian Wells, with his last appearance dating back to 2019. That year, Djokovic's campaign ended after a straight-sets defeat to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round, with the final scoreline reading 6-4, 6-4.

Before kicking off his campaign at Tennis Paradise, Novak Djokovic attended a tech conference, where he crossed paths with tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian. Ohanian then took to social media to share a photo of himself alongside the Serbian tennis star.

" 🎾 @DjokerNole out here at tech/VC conferences -- we gotta cook!" Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Novak Djokovic will return to Indian Wells after five years, will be aiming to win his sixth BNP Paribas Open title

BNP Paribas Open 2015

Novak Djokovic will return to Indian Wells for the first time since 2019, with his sights set on clinching an unprecedented sixth title. The Serb has a remarkable track record at the Masters 1000 tournament, having won the title five times in the past - in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

In a recent video message, the World No. 1 expressed his excitement about returning to "Tennis Paradise."

"It has been five years, way too long to not be part of the Tennis Paradise tournament, one of the best tournaments in the world without a doubt," he said.

Djokovic emphasized that Indian Wells holds a special place in his heart, considering it one of the "favorite Masters tournament" in the world.

"It's probably the favorite Masters tournament of so many players including myself. I can't wait to come and perform once again in front of some of the best tennis fans that we have on the tour," he added.

Reflecting on his past triumphs at Indian Wells, Djokovic recalled his first title in 2008, where he overcame Mardy Fish 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the finals, calling the win his greatest title of his career at that point. His campaign included defeating Stan Wawrinka 7-6(5), 6-2 in the quarterfinals and Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals to set up the summit clash with Fish.

"The first time I won the title in Indian Wells, it was one of the greatest titles of my career at that point. I remember I played Mardy Fish in the finals," he said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also reminisced about his "epic" battles against Nadal and Roger Federer in the tournament finals, emerging victorious against the Spaniard in 2011 and the Swiss in 2014 and 2015.

"I was fortunate to win the tournament another four times and played some epic matches in the finals against Federer and Nadal and many of the great players in that era. I'm really looking forward to coming back," he added.

