"Don’t overthink that perfect ending" - Roger Federer comes to terms with his retirement with characteristic grace

Roger Federer's 24-year-long career finally came to an end at the Laver Cup last week, culminating in a doubles loss against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the team competition.

Partnering with Rafael Nadal, the Swiss maestro, who was expected to go out on a high, fell unexpectedly in a tight contest against the all-American pair. Granted, the result did not affect the atmosphere at the ensuing farewell ceremony whatsoever, where the 20-time Grand Slam champion cried, laughed, and celebrated with his colleagues before bidding adieu to millions of fans around the globe with a heartfelt speech.

In the days that followed, the former World No. 1 has remained active on social media, taking his time to reply to the several thousand tributes that have come his way since his final professional match on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the 41-year-old had his final say on the matter, taking to Instagram to send out a message to those saddened by the fact that he had to endure a loss in his final ATP match.

Federer's final singles match, which came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, was no different either, as the Swiss maestro succumbed to a straight-sets loss against Hubert Hurkacz back then. But for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, however, it didn't matter at all, in the same way that losing the Laver Cup didn't matter.

In fact, the former World No. 1 joked about how he also lost his job and voice during his final week on tour, making it as far away from a "fairytale ending" as possible. While fans might think he deserved a better end to his career, Federer himself wouldn't have had it any other way, remarking instead that he was delighted with the way he was able to hang up his racquet.

He went on to make use of the opportunity to do some philosophizing, adding that fans should learn from his own story and stop trying to overthink the "perfect ending."

"We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here’s how mine went: lost my last singles, lost my last doubles, lost my last team event, lost my voice during the week, lost my job," Federer wrote.

"But still, my retirement could not have been more peRFect and I’m so happy with how everything went. So don’t overthink that perfect ending, yours will always be amazing in your own way," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Eugenie Bouchard and Bear Grylls react to Roger Federer's post

Roger Federer at the Rolex Paris Masters.

Roger Federer's post immediately caught the eye of his fans, which also included the likes of tennis players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Eugenie Bouchard.

Tsitsipas, who was there beside the Swiss maestro in London during his farewell tournament, recalled his favorite moment from the Laver Cup, pointing to the former World No. 1 hitting a once-in-a-lifetime shot where he threaded the ball between the net and the post.

"I lost my mind when you hit that hole at the net," Tsitsipas wrote.

Bouchard, on the other hand, was all praise for the 20-time Grand Slam's attitude even in defeat, remarking that it was why millions of fans loved him so much.

"This is why we love you Roger," Bouchard wrote, accompanied by a heart emoji and a laughing-out-loud emoji.

Adventuring phenom Bear Grylls also commented on the former World No. 1's post, lauding him for his willingness to accept his limitations and delight fans with his light-hearted outlook on life.

"Ha! Genius… that’s why you’re the best. Willing to fail over and over on the way to greatness… 🙌 You’ve done it all and this parting gesture of losses simply helps us mere mortals!" Grylls wrote.

