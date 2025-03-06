"How can they be so bad at their jobs?" - Fans slam WTA after debut of 'awful' new score graphics in Indian Wells

Tennis fans criticized the WTA after they launched their new score graphics during the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The women's tennis governing body underwent a rebranding, including a revamped logo just ahead of the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California.

A picture of the new WTA logo was seen on the training courts at Indian Wells. The organisation revealed that their former purple logo had been replaced with a vibrant "Powered-Up Green." The fonts and graphics were also overhauled, resulting in a minimalist design . The name of the organization now appears in white, italicized against a green background.

As part of the rebranding, the score graphics for women's matches at Indian Wells were updated. The background on which player names and scores are displayed are now translucent, with scores written in green. However, the fans have notice that there is a clash between the green scores and the green stadium backdrop.

The new score graphics introduced during the women's matches at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells did not sit well with tennis fans and they took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

One fan suggesting that viewers may go "blind"by the end of the BNP Paribas Open.

"By the time IW is finished we'll all end up half blind," a fan posted.

Another fan criticized the WTA, claiming that they are bad at their jobs and that they are a "bad organisation."

"How can they be so so bad at their jobs? And to pay so much cash for this? lol... not a serious org," a fan wrote.

"@wta Hard to read on screen. Please correct before the Kenin match. I thought it was just me having trouble reading the score on TV," a fan posted.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"My parents who can’t see properly anymore will have fun with this," a fan wrote.

"Rally the World...I guess theh want us to rally against this ghastly rebranding," a fan posted.

"The design is AWFUL," a fan wrote.

Apart from their new score graphics, WTA has received backlash from fans for their revamped logo design

The old logo [Image Source: Getty Images]

While speaking about the new logo, WTA's CEO, Portia Archer, stated that the rebranding of the organization and its fresh logo represents women's tennis as a prominent "global sports and entertainment brand."

“This bold new brand provides a distinct and powerful voice to tell our stories and showcase the WTA as the global sports and entertainment brand where women’s tennis shines . We invite our fans around the world to join us as we rally the world and break even more boundaries in the years to come,” Archer said

Despite the efforts to revamp and rebrand, the new logo failed to resonate with tennis fans, who took to social media to express their disapproval.

"The logo is not even ugly it’s just boring… and forgettable 💀 ," a fan wrote.

"Ugh it’s so painfully generic," a fan posted.

This year, in the women's singles event at Indian Wells, Iga Swiatek is the defending champion, having claimed the title in 2024 by defeating Maria Sakkari in the final. The former World No.1 is seeded second this year and will kick off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye and she will face Caroline Garcia in her opening match.

