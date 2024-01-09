"We all love Iga Swiatek, but I'm not sure if I would make her a prohibitive favorite for the Australian Open" - Tennis journalist

Popular tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently spoke about Iga Swiatek's chances of winning the 2024 edition of the Australian Open.

The Australian Open is less than a week away, and tennis stars are gearing up for the tournament. With warm-up tournaments such as the Brisbane International, ASB Classic in Auckland and the United Cup all over, tennis stars now have their eyes set on the first Grand Slam of the year, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

In a recent Tennis Channel podcast, American journalist Jon Wertheim was asked about the odds of Iga Swiatek winning the Australian Open.

He expressed his doubts about the Pole winning the Happy Slam this season by stating that Swiatek has never been in the final of the tournament and that she is susceptible to the heat, especially considering it is summer in Australia.

"We all love Iga, but for a player who has never been to a final in Australia and is susceptible to heat, with only one semifinal, I am not sure if I would make her a prohibitive favorite, but the numbers are numbers," Werthiem said. (19:45)

Swiatek, who has never won the Australian Open, is coming into the 2024 edition in fine form. In the just-concluded United Cup, she contributed to ensuring her country, Poland, reached the final. However, they were defeated by Germany. Last season, she also won six titles and had a win/loss record of 68-11.

A look at Iga Swiatek's best performance at the Australian Open

The 21-year-old Pole has had quite a successful career. Swiatek has maintained the World No. 1 spot on the WTA rankings for a cumulative total of 85 weeks.

She has also won four Grand Slam titles. Despite this success, she has been unable to secure a victory at the Australian Open, where her best showing was reaching the semifinal in 2022.

During the 2022 edition of the Australian Open, she began by defeating Harriet Dart in the first round. Swiatek also beat Rebecca Peterson, Daria Kasatkina and Sorana Cirstea in the second, third and fourth rounds respectively.

In the quarterfinal, she defeated Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in three sets. However, the Pole was ultimately knocked out by American Danielle Collins, losing 4-6, 1-6 in the semifinal.

In the 2023 edition, Iga Swiatek was eliminated in the 4th round by eventual finalist Elena Rybakina. Aryna Sabalenka defeated Rybakina in the final to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.