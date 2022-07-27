"We would all love to have a Nadal-Djokovic, but it's frankly difficult" - Davis Cup assistant director Francisco Clavet

Davis Cup assistant director Francisco 'Pato' Clavet reckons the new format of the competition means a Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic matchup seems difficult.

A record 148 nations entered the competition this year, making the 2022 Davis Cup the world's largest annual team competition across sports. This year's group stage - 16 teams in four groups of four - will be played across four different cities - Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg, and Valencia on 13-18 September. The knockouts will take place in Malaga on 22-27 November.

Talking about the new format, Clavet said that countries without superstars like Nadal and Djokovic have a good chance of doing well. He said doubles will also be of paramount importance.

"There are very good players in all countries, although not all of them have superstars like Spain (Nadal) or Serbia (Djokovic), but it is promoted through the format that this upper-middle class achieves results," Clavet told Marca. "And you have to add double, which is of vital importance. If you have a good double, you have won a lot. Thus, it is nice, it creates uncertainty and the same ones do not always win. It is good for the sport."

With Spain and Serbia drawn in Group B in Valencia, Clavet said that a Nadal-Djokovic meeting might not materialize in the final. That's because the two teams are drawn with Canada and South Korea, who have good players, especially the former.

"We would all love to have a Nadal-Djokovic, but it's frankly difficult," Clavet said.

However, he added that young gun Carlos Alcaraz would be a huge draw.

"In any case, we would like to have Carlitos Alcaraz, who is the great sensation in world tennis," Clavet said.

How have Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic fared at the Davis Cup?

Rafael Nadal (right) beat Novak Djokovic at the 2022 French Open - Day 10

Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) are the two Grand Slam singles titles leaders.

Nadal is a five-time winner of the competition with Spain, doing so in 2004, 2008. 2009, 2011 and 2019. He has a stellar 37-5 record in the Davis Cup, including winning 29 of his 30 singles matches. Djokovic, meanwhile, won his lone Davis Cup with Serbia in 2010. The 35-year-old has a 38-7 singles record in the competition.

Rafael Nadal hasn't played the Davis Cup since winning his fifth title three years ago. Meanwhile, Djokovic reached the semifinals of the competition last year.

