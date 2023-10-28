"We love women loving women";"The girls in 2010s could never" - Coco Gauff's friendly video with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka & others delights fans

Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and other top women's players are set to compete at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. Ahead of the main action, the players took part in the customary gala held to mark the beginning of the tournament.

Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Market Vondrousova, and Maria Sakkari are the other players set to compete in the year-end championship. The players glammed up for the gala, with Swiatek donning a red dress and everyone else dressed in white. The group also posed with the Billie Jean King Trophy, awarded to the singles winner at the WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff took the opportunity to film a fun TikTok video with her rivals and friends. Everyone was seen having a good time and laughing in the clip, set to the background music of Harry Styles' hit song 'Golden.'

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans were happy to see the display of affection and camaraderie between players who will compete against each other over the next week. Many hailed the era of friendship among WTA players.

Some contrasted it to a picture from the 2014 WTA Finals in which Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep, Eugenie Bouchard, Agnieszka Radwańska, Ana Ivanovic, and Caroline Wozniacki were seen sitting next to each other without any interaction.

"This is such a great era of women's tennis talent. I wish they had the support of a smarter, more capable organization," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"The girls in 2010s could never," another fan joked.

Expand Tweet

"We love women loving women," tweeted another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Friendship era alive and well it seems lol," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Coco Gauff's TikTok:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Here's who Coco Gauff will face at the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff will make her second appearance at the WTA Finals when the main draw action begins on October 29. The 19-year-old is seeded No. 3 and drawn in the Chetumal Group alongside Swiatek, Jabeur, and Vondrousova. The other group, Bacalar, features No. 1 seed Sabalenka, Rybakina, Pegula, and Sakkari.

The American No. 1 will begin her singles campaign on October 31 against Jabeur. She will also play doubles at the Finals for a second year in a row with partner Jessica Pegula. They are seeded No. 1 and drawn in Mahahual group alongside No. 4 seeds Barbora Krejcikova-Katerina Siniakova, No. 6 seeds Laura Siegemund-Vera Zvonereva, and No. 7 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski-Erin Routliffe.

Coco Gauff made her WTA Finals debut last year but could not win any of her group matches in singles or doubles. This year, though, she is coming into the tournament in red-hot firm. Gauff has picked up four titles on the 2023 WTA Tour: the WTA 250 Auckland Open, the WTA 500 Citi Open, the WTA 1000 Western and Southern Open, and her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.