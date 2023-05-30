Casper Ruud kicked off his 2023 French Open campaign with a straight-sets win in the first round on Court Suzanne Lenglen. In his post-match remarks, Ruud revisited the first time he played at Lenglen, which was against Swiss legend Roger Federer.

Ruud defeated Sweden's Elias Ymer, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, in just over two hours in his first-round match at the 2023 French Open.

In his first match on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Ruud came up against Roger Federer in the third round of the 2019 French Open. Federer defeated Ruud in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) en route to his semifinal run that year. This was the only time Ruud faced Federer on the ATP tour.

The Norwegian 24-year-old looked back at that encounter and said he was beaten comfortably by the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Ruud went on to say that he misses Federer on the ATP Tour and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

“First time I played here was against Roger some years ago and I got my ass kicked. I think we all miss Roger on the Tour. It’s been sad and we all hope that he is enjoying whereever he is,” Ruud said.

The 2019 French Open was Federer's penultimate Roland Garros campaign. It was also his first time playing in Paris after four years. He defeated compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal match against eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Casper Ruud is defending finals points at the 2023 French Open

Casper Ruud is defending 1200 points at the 2023 French Open after reaching last year's final.

Last year, Ruud overcame the likes of Marin Cilic, Hubert Hurkacz, and Lorenzo Sonego to reach his first Grand Slam final. He was defeated by 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal 6–3, 6–3, 6–0 in the title clash. Ruud entered this year's competition after winning a clay court title at the Estoril Open and a semifinal appearance at the Italian Open.

The Norwegian has started his 2023 campaign in Paris on a positive note and will face Giulio Zeppieri in the second round.

