"We need to treat all fans of tennis with respect" - Pam Shriver criticizes US Open following social media exchange with fan

Pam Shriver criticized the US Open's Twitter page following an exchange with a fan.

The doubles legend, who is extremely active on social media, came to the defense of a fan who corrected a tweet from the competition's Twitter account.

The Grand Slam's Twitter page tweeted about alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn being present at the tournament but called her a snowboarder.

In response to this, a Twitter user who goes by the name of Andrew Jerell Jones pointed out their error, calling it a "laughable, awful mistake." He also stated that the USTA should be embarrassed by the US Open's social media page.

"The @usta's should be embarrased by @us open social media page this #usopen. Another laughable, awful mistake, labeling @lindseyvonn as a "snowboard legend," the tweet read.

The Grand Slam's Twitter page responded with the following tweet, which was later deleted.

"If you keep tweeting, you might get one with more than 4 likes."

Shriver criticized the US Open for the tweet, saying that all tennis fans should be treated with respect.

"Hey Andrew has become a twitter space pal and very knowledgeable about tennis. I thought your response to his correction was not cool. We need to treat all fans of tennis with respect," she wrote.

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will contest the final of the US Open

Ons Jabeur will face Iga Swiatek in the final of the New York Major

The women's singles final at Flushing Meadows will be contested by Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur on Saturday. Swiatek reached her third Grand Slam final by coming back from a set down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Jabeur, meanwhile, made easy work of Cincinnati champion Caroline Garcia, beating her 6-1, 6-3 in an hour and seven minutes to make her second successive Grand Slam final.

Swiatek and Jabeur will face each other for the fifth time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 2-2. They last met in the final of the Italian Open this season, with the Pole winning 6-2, 6-2.

The men's singles semifinals will take place on Friday, with Frances Tiafoe facing Carlos Alcaraz while Casper Ruud will square off against Karen Khachanov.

For the first time since 2016, we will see two new singles champions at the US Open. Back then, Stan Wawrinka won the men's singles tournament while Angelique Kerber triumphed on the women's side.

