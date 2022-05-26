We are not in the negotiations table because we are not acknowledged by Slams or anybody else, but the PTPA will continue to exist: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has reiterated that the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), a player-only organization founded by himself and Vasek Pospisil, will continue to play a big role in protecting the interests of tennis pros. Speaking after his second-round win at Roland Garros on Wednesday, Djokovic also lamented the fact that the PTPA is not yet acknowledged by other authorities in tennis.

The World No. 1 believes that the lack of acknowledgement hinders the PTPA's ability to help players in times of grievances, such as the ongoing Wimbledon issue.

Many players, especially those who performed well at Wimbledon last year, are aggrieved about the fact that the tournament will not carry ranking points this year. The ATP's (and WTA's) decision to strip Wimbledon of points came as a response to the Championships placing a ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

When asked on Wednesday about the contribution, if any, by the PTPA in resolving the issue, Novak Djokovic declared that his organisation is not part of any negotiations.

"We are still a young organization, and it takes time to set up structure in the system," Djokovic said. "But it will probably take the most time and be challenging for us to really be accepted as part of the system. Right now we are not...We are not in the negotiations table where we should be, because we are just not acknowledged by Slams or anybody else."

Djokovic went on to express confidence, however, that the PTPA will continue to exist. The Serb believes the principles on which the organization is built is exactly what is needed in the current tennis ecosystem.

"Obviously PTPA will continue to exist, even though there is a lot of people in governing bodies that don't want us to be present in the tennis ecosystem," Djokovic added. "I said it before and I'm going to say it again, PTPA is the only association which is representing 100% players' rights, both male and female."

The 35-year-old further revealed that he recently spoke to some of the players about the stripping away of ranking points from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. While many of them expressed dissatisfaction, Djokovic believes that the clash between Wimbledon and the ATP/WTA was always going to cause that.

The Serb went on to hint that there are ongoing conversations between the parties involved. However, he does not know the extent of those as he is no longer part of the ATP Players' Council.

"I don't think that's the best system that we have," Djokovic said. "I just think the system has failed players so many times, so many times, and that's the reason why PTPA needs to exist, because when it comes down to this kind of big decisions, you know, a lot of the players' voices are not heard enough."

On the tennis front, the top seed at the 2022 French Open is now into the third round with a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 win over Alex Molcan. He will next face Aljaz Bedene in the Round of 32.

"Everything is going in the right direction" - Novak Djokovic after 2nd round win

2022 French Open - Day Four

Novak Djokovic has shown good rhythm so far at the 2022 French Open. He has won both his matches in straight sets, showcasing fine form in all aspects of his game.

On Wednesday the Serb asserted that he is feeling good on the court, and that he has only had positive feelings so far.

"I'm pleased with the way I'm feeling on the court, the way I have been striking the ball...I'm just glad to play the way I have been playing the first two rounds," Djokovic said. "Everything is going in the right direction. I'm looking forward to the next challenge."

Novak Djokovic was particularly pleased with his performance on Wednesday, as it came against a strong claycourt player. Molcan gave Djokovic a slight scare in the third set, but the Serb passed the test.

Djokovic will be hoping to continue his good form when he takes on Aljaz Bedene in their third-round match on Friday.

