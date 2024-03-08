"We, as players, don’t really have much of an impact" - Iga Swiatek on WTA Finals being held in Saudi Arabia

The news of season-ending WTA Finals being held in Saudi Arabia has drawn an array of reactions and reigning champion Iga Swiatek is the latest name to weigh in on the issue.

On being asked about the possibility of the tournament being held in Saudi Arabia, a move that has been heavily scrutinized owing to the country’s controversial past regarding the status of women’s and human rights, Swiatek said she has always been in favor of the WTA Finals being hosted in Europe.

The World No. 1 in her press conference ahead of the Indian Wells said the players were, herself included, still waiting for a final decision, but had little say in where the tournament will be held.

“I was always in the group of players that said it would be nice to have the WTA Finals in Europe, but we are still waiting for the decision, you know. We, as players, don’t really have much of an impact on where the finals will be held,” Iga Swiatek said.

Swiatek further encouraged the media personnel to direct questions related to the Tour’s scheduling and events to the WTA officials, saying they are the ones making the call and should have up-to-date information.

"It is just better for you guys to just direct these questions the WTA if you get a chance," the Pole said. "It is them who have all the and information and are up to date."

Notably, a host of former players led by Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert as well as the current crop including the likes of Jessica Pegula and Daria Kasatkina, have criticized the decision to shift the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia.

Navratilova and Evert had in a letter to the WTA noted that Saudi Arabia’s values were in “stark contrast” with that of the organisation set up on the model of “fairness and equality to empower women”.

"I just want to be focussed on where I am" - Iga Swiatek not looking as far ahead as the WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek during an exhibition match at Indian Wells.

Iga Swiatek will lead the field at Indian Wells, which commenced with main draw action on Wednesday (March 6), as the top seed.

The Pole in the same media interaction said she had decided not to spend too much time worrying about the WTA Finals and the future in general, and was instead focused on doing well in the present.

"I already kind of stopped, I don't know, being in the loop everyday because there's been so much information and rumors as well, so I just want to be focussed on where I am," Iga Swiatek said.

Swiatek will open her Indian Wells campaign with a second-round encounter against the big-hitting Danielle Collins. She had received a bye in the first round.