"We're gonna see him back on court again" - Andy Roddick confident of Roger Federer's return to action

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick is confident that his good friend and long-time rival Roger Federer will return to action soon.

The 40-year-old Swiss has been out of action since Wimbledon last year after undergoing a third knee surgery in an injury-plagued 2021 season. Federer played only five events during the year as he struggled to regain his rhythm after two knee surgeries in 2020.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has pulled out of the 2022 French Open after missing the second straight Australian Open. However, Federer recently shared pictures of an intense gym workout as he continues his rehabilitation, fuelling speculation about his imminent return to action.

Speaking to Tennis Channel, Roddick was confident about seeing the Swiss star back in action soon.

"We're gonna see him back on court again. He wouldn't post something like this unless he's confident in his recovery," the former Grand Slam winner said.

Roddick and Federer clashed 24 times between 2001-2012, with Federer dominating the rivalry 21-3.

When is Roger Federer expected to return to action?

Roger Federer is expected to return to action this summer

Roger Federer has been beset by knee injuries since 2016. After the first significant injury layoff of his legendary career in the second half of 2016, which required surgery, Federer made a triumphant return to action in 2017.

The Swiss star won the Australian Open and Wimbledon and successfully defended his title Down Under in 2018. That year, he became the oldest World No. 1. A year later, Federer squandered championship points on serve against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

However, the Swiss' wobbly knees made way in 2020, requiring two surgeries following his Australian Open loss to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Federer didn't play again that year.

The former World No. 1 returned to action in Doha in 2021 but shut down his season after Wimbledon, where he lost the first bagel set of his grasscourt career. After going under the knife for a third time, he said in an interview with Marca in November that he was expecting to return in March or April.

"I should be able to start running again in January and return to the court again in March or April," Federer said.

After skipping the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year, there were fears of Federer's impending retirement, but the Swiss hinted at a Wimbledon return.

"We can sum up my ambitions this way: I want to find out one more time what I'm capable of as a professional tennis player. I am fighting for that, and I'm very motivated. I feel the support of my team and my family. We'd all like for me to be able to say farewell on my terms and on a tennis court," the Swiss maestro said.

It remains to be seen if the 40-year-old will hit the court during the grass swing of the season ahead of Wimbledon.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala