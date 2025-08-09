"I stalked him to make sure he's real" - Leylah Fernandez's dating life gets major update ahead of Cincinnati Open

Leylah Fernandez opened up about her dating story ahead of the Montreal Open. Fernandez said she spoke to several guys, mostly international, but a specific person caught her attention.Fernandez wasn't having much success in 2025 until she claimed her first WTA 500 title at the Citi DC Open. She had first-round or second-round losses in most tournaments. Still, she phenomenally got the better of formidable players like Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend, Elena Rybakina, and Anna Kalinskaya in Washington. Following that, she cut her Canadian Open campaign short in the opening round, losing to Maya Joint.Besides tennis, Fernandez had another reason for visiting Montreal. She was open to going on a date as she had never been on one before. She also added a disclaimer: anyone interested must pass the 'dad test' first.In recent news, the Canadian player shared that she clicked with someone and is considering a second date after getting opinions from her family and team members, sharing how she chanced upon him.&quot;Oh man, it's a little hard. I had a good time with the guy. He was funny, he was nice. It's a little hard because a lot of the guys who have been messaging me are international, so they were going to fly in, and I was like, I'm not going to do that to them. So I was giving it one more day, and then I stumbled upon him, and his message kind of caught my attention,&quot; Leylah Fernandez said (via Tennis Channel).&quot;When I asked him, 'Did you even see my video?' And he's like, no, I didn't. His first message just kind of caught my attention, and then afterwards I stalked him to make sure that he's real. He's a real person, seemed like a nice guy, and then got a couple opinions from family, team members, to make sure that they were okay with it. There's been a second date, and we're keeping in contact, so we'll see,&quot; she added.Leylah Fernandez will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters, building up to the US Open.Leylah Fernandez revealed that she and her family faced challenging times this yearFernandez at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 3 - (Source: Getty)Leylah Fernandez had her career breakthrough in 2021, when she reached the finals of the US Open. Since then, she couldn't match her winning feat until taking her first WTA 500 title in the Citi Open this year. In a later interview, the 22-year-old opened up about the challenges she and her family had faced in the past few months, which had also created a bump in her career path.&quot;Mental state’s been a little up and down. My family and I, we went through a bit of a scare earlier this year, and same with my team. I feel like this year we’ve been challenged a lot off the court,” she said.The former No. 8 heaved a sigh of relief after finding balance, adding:&quot;Now that we’ve found the balance, things are a lot better. We’re enjoying our time. We're very grateful to be here, and now I'm just excited to be playing the North American swing. It's been a while since I've been back in the U.S. and Canada, so it's great to be playing near home.”Leylah Fernandez won four WTA titles, winning her first at the 2021 Monterrey Open.