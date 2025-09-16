"We're all petulant little babies" - Andy Roddick makes feelings clear on Holger Rune's controversial Davis Cup moment snubbing umpire

Holger Rune ran into controversy during his Davis Cup match against Pedro Martinez, as he denied a handshake to the chair umpire after his loss. Former ATP star Andy Roddick felt that Rune's reaction was justified, but the way the scene panned out was quite hilarious.

The incident unfolded during the fourth Davis Cup match, where Team Spain and Denmark faced off looking to win a spot in the final eight of the tournament.

Martinez secured a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(3) win over Rune, after which they shared a handshake. What stirred controversy was when Rune went near umpire Roberto Ranieri but denied a handshake due to the latter missing two double-bounce calls during the match.

On the latest episode of The Served Podcast, Andy Roddick, along with the producer of the podcast, Mike Hayden, rewatched a clip from that incident and discussed how they felt about Rune's actions.

"For those who didn't see what I just saw, he extended the hand to the umpire and then gave him the old sike. He literally like got so close, that was funnier than if he had just snubbed. The umpire just ignored... Like whatever. We're all petulant, we're all little babies. I've done it. But the actual like the umpire reached and that, that was kind of funny," said Roddick. (16:34 onwards)

This wasn't the only controversial incident that took place during the match. Spain's captain, David Ferrer, was furious over the umpire's decision to let Holger Rune receive treatment for his cramp during the match.

Holger Rune thinks he can easily defeat Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Ahead of Denmark's Davis Cup match, Holger Rune said that he can 'beat' Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in a match. However, he admitted that he lacks consistency, which, if he succeeds in maintaining, can give him the desired results.

During an interaction with media outlet, Bolavip, Rune said:

“I feel like I’m lacking some consistency in my identity as a tennis player. Often, I go into matches with a relatively offensive mindset, while other times I come in with a grinder’s mindset. That’s the danger... I try to keep it as simple as possible. Of course, it’s inspiring to see Carlos and Jannik play at that level, but I also know that I can beat them.”

Spain and Denmark were tied 2-2 till the fourth match, but Pablo Carreno Busta took a stellar victory over Elmer Moeller in the fifth match to get Spain a spot in the top 8 of Davis Cup over Holger Rune's team.

