"We're pushing each other to be better players, like Djokovic, Nadal and Federer did when they were younger" - Carlos Alcaraz on his newborn rivalry with Jannik Sinner

Though Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have only met three times, their rivalry is already hitting fever pitch. The Spaniard is eager to meet Sinner on the court once again as he believes they bring out the best in each other.

He took inspiration from Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, who have benefitted from each other's presence and competition.

The World No. 4 spoke unhesitatingly about his rivalry in an interview with the ATP media after his defeat to Sinner in the 2022 Croatia Open final.

"I am going to push myself to be a better player to try to beat him. I think it is going to be the same for him as well, I will push him to be a better player as Djokovic, Rafa, and Federer did when they were younger," Alcarz said, adding, "I think its gonna be a great rivalry! We are great friends outside the court."

The Big 3 are an inspiration and an example for every young player. They maintain a healthy rivalry and respect each other for their achievements.

Alcaraz and Sinner, while being fierce opponents on the pitch, are often seen speaking highly about each other. They were even spotted practicing together recently.

Both players have had a fantastic year so far. They broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings, defeating big names along the way.

Their most recent meeting came at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where the Italian came through a nail-biting four-setter.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner drawn in same half at 2022 Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner could meet in the semifinals of the Canadian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have both been drawn in the same half of the 2022 Canadian Open. If all goes well, they could meet in the semifinals.

Both players received walkovers in their respective first-round matches. Second seed Alcaraz will take on either Tommy Haul or wildcard entry Vasek Pospisil in the second round. Italian No. 1 Sinner will face either Adrian Mannarino or Arthur Rinderknech in his opening match.

The matches are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 10.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh