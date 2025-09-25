  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "We have no safety, we get nothing" - Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa gives harsh reality check about life of tennis pros

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 25, 2025 14:30 GMT
Hamburg Open 2019 - Source: Getty
Alexander Zverev and Mischa Zverev at the Hamburg Open 2019 - Source: Getty

The ATP current World No. 3, Alexander Zverev's brother, Mischa, has recently shared his thoughts on the off-court challenges faced by professional tennis players. Mischa's younger brother, Zverev, is currently seen in action at the 2025 China Open tournament.

Mischa Zverev is the former World No. 25 and has clinched one ATP Tour singles title and four doubles titles throughout his career. He reached the quarterfinal rounds at the 2009 Italian Open, the 2016 Shanghai Masters and the 2017 Australian Open. He was coached by his father, Alexander Zverev Sr., a former player and the current coach of his younger brother.

During his recent podcast episode, 'Courtside Capital,' with global strategist Shanka Jayasinha, he reflected on the harsh realities faced by professional tennis players in contemporary times. He shared via his recent Instagram post.

"What gives you the right to decide whether you take my prize money or not? You know what I mean? Yeah. And this is what's wrong about the structure. We work, we're freelancers, we have no safety. Also, we have like some silly pension plan, which is useless kind of, because we get the money paid out God knows when."
He continued,

"And then there was some investment years where we were making minus. We're like losing it. I showed it to some people, just do the most simple investments. You'll be having like double what you have right now. We have no control of our pension plan, health insurance, like when we get nothing. And this is what I don't like about it right now."
Mischa's younger brother, Alexander Zverev, is a prominent ATP player who has won 24 ATP Tour titles in singles and two titles in the doubles category.

Alexander Zverev will compete in the singles and doubles categories at the 2025 China Open

Alexander Zverev at the 2025 China Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Alexander Zverev at the 2025 China Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

The Hamburg, Germany, native Alexander Zverev previously competed with Team Europe at the 2025 Laver Cup tournament. His team, featuring World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, lost to Team World.

In the 2025 China Open tournament, an ATP 500 event, which will be held at the National Tennis Centre, Beijing, from September 25 to October 1, Zverev will lock horns with former World No. 21, Italian player, Lorenzo Sonego, in his first singles match.

In the doubles category, Zverev competed with Brazilian player Marcelo Melo; the duo lost to Cameron Norrie and Yunchaokete Bu in the first round.

Quick Links

