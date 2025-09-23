"Alexander Zverev says, 'No, f**k that bro'" - Andy Roddick reacts to German ignoring Carlos Alcaraz's advice during devastating Laver Cup loss

The 2025 Laver Cup's Team Europe, featuring World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 3 Alexander Zverev, and No. 12 Casper Ruud, lost the title to Team World, whose lineup included No. 5 Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, among others. Andy Roddick recently reacted to Zverev's ignoring Alcaraz's advice during the tournament.

Ad

The eighth edition of the Laver Cup was held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, United States, from September 19 to 21, 2025. Team World, captained by Andre Agassi, won its third title by defeating Team Europe.

On the recent podcast episode of 'Served with Andy Roddick' with Jon Wertheim and Mike Hayden, Andy Roddick shared his take on Alexander Zverev not following Carlos Alcaraz's advice.

"I think it's interesting also Carlos (Alcaraz) comes over and he could tell Zverev (Alexander) like, 'Oh, I would hit a forehand 110 and then I would hit a drop shot floater'. And then Zverev goes, 'No, f*** that, bro'. Casper (Ruud), I don't know that I have that one, Carlitos. Can we get Casper over here? He kind of resides. Yeah, there's a hugging the baseline deficit with Casper also." (30:26 onwards)

Ad

Trending

He continued:

'"Can you come here and tell me what you would do?' But I think that's the magic of it, right? Like I don't know that I would automatically source the opinion of the best player, right? Because maybe the way they view it is more difficult."

Ad

Throughout his notable career, Alexander Zverev has won 24 ATP Tour titles in the singles category and two titles in the doubles category.

German star Alexander Zverev is next set to compete at the 2025 China Open

Alexander Zverev at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will next compete at the 2025 China Open, an ATP 500 event which will be played at the National Tennis Center in Beijing from September 25 to October 1, 2025. He is seeded second for the event, with Jannik Sinner not taking part.

Ad

This will be the 24th edition of the event in the men's category, with the defending champion being Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz. In the round of 32, Zverev will lock horns with former Italian player Lorenzo Sonego.

In the men's doubles category, Zverev will team up with Brazilian player Marcelo Melo. The duo will go up against Cameron Norrie and Yunchaokete Bu in the first round of the China Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More