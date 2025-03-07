"We should set expectations low" - Fans react to reports of Novak Djokovic being sick ahead of Indian Wells 2025

Novak Djokovic will face the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp in his 2025 Indian Wells Masters opener. However, incoming social media reports suggest that the Serb might be under the weather. The 24-time Major winner's fans are subsequently worried about his health, going by their reaction on social media.

Djokovic is a five-time Indian Wells champion but hasn't enjoyed a deep showing at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament since his most recent triumph in 2016. The 37-year-old was seen ironing out the kinks in his game during his first practice session at the Palm Springs event on Wednesday (March 5). He was caught on camera sneezing and blowing out his nose in between points, alarming a few fans since.

After the above post began doing the rounds of X, one fan warned the Serb's fans against expecting too much from the former World No. 1 at this year's BNP Paribas Open.

"Dude, I think we should set our expectations low and enjoy his tennis while he is still around. He has completed tennis. We are spoiled," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, responded to the reports with a meme featuring Conan O'Brien.

A fan tried to be rational about the situation, claiming that the dry air in the Californian desert may have irritated Djokovic's nose momentarily during the practice session.

"It might be just the dry air. I lived in California for years and constantly had itchy nose... He's a healthy guy, it will be OK," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"Welp. Bring on the clay season," one fan wrote.

"I think I saw him coughing a little as well, camera cut out at that moment. Lets just hope he doesnt have a fever," another insisted.

"This is too stressful & he's not even on the court yet... I need him to wear a hazmat suit when he's surrounded by crowds," one fan suggested.

Novak Djokovic looking to leave Roger Federer behind in most Indian Wells titles won in tennis history

Novak Djokovic poses with the 2015 Indian Wells Masters title | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic has a date with history set during this fortnight, provided he can fight past his alleged sickness. The World No. 7 will be eager to win his sixth title at the Indian Wells Masters, making him the sole record-holder of most triumphs at the Palm Springs event (he is currently tied at five with Roger Federer).

Djokovic took home the 1000-level title in 2008, 2011, and 2014-16. The 24-time Major winner endured back-to-back early exits at the tournament in 2017-19 before not playing there in 2020-22. He made his much-awaited return to the Californian desert last year, suffering an upset loss to lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round.

