"We spend years eulogizing over Roger Federer handing out smoke shows like Jannik Sinner did": Mark Petchey on Italian being called 'not interesting'

Former tennis player and analyst Mark Petchey has defended Jannik Sinner after he was called uninteresting by a critic while hailing the Italian's outstanding run in the Miami Open 2024.

Sinner recently captured his third title of the year in Miami, where he outclassed Grigor Dimitrov with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1 in the finals. The youngster has a prodigious 95% success ratio in all competitions this year and has also opened his account at the Majors by winning the Australian Open.

Petchey, a renowned tennis commentator and analyst, defended Sinner against claims of being uninteresting and boring. He compared the Italian's level to Roger Federer during his peak and remembered gushing about the Swiss Maestro constantly for five years.

"We spend 5 years eulogizing (rightly so) over Roger handing out smoke shows like Jannik did this week. I for one am absolutely mesmerized by how good he is and how he plays. Only going to get better and a more all court player," analyst Mark Petchey said.

Federer had an exceptional record in the Miami Open, chalking up 56 wins from 70 matches, including title-winning runs in 2005, 2006, 2017 and 2019. He also reached the finals in 2002 but couldn't make his mark against tennis legend Andre Agassi.

In four appearances at the Miami Open, Sinner has already reached the final thrice and has clinched his first title this year. In a recent interview, the Italian analyzed his performance in the finals and also felt satisfied with his efforts throughout the hardcourt season.

"I'm really proud obviously about the result," Sinner said [via ATPTour.com]. "Today's performance was really, really good. I'm just proud of how I handled the situation. It was not easy, so it was a very, very good two weeks."

"I just try to improve... And also enjoying the moment. This is a special moment. You never know if this is the last time or not. So you have to enjoy this for one day. Let's see how I will play from now on. But for sure, the hard-court season until now has been very good," he added.

"The main goal is Roland Garros"- Jannik Sinner sets his sights on achieving success at French Open

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 French Open - Day Five

Jannik Sinner has wished to continue his potent form in the clay court season and has make a significant impact at the French Open 2024.

The Italian is arguably the best player on the men's tour at the moment with 22 wins out of 23 matches to his name since the start of the year. He had an ordinary campaign on clay last year, amassing a semifinal appearance in the Monte Carlo Masters and a shocking second-round exit at the French Open 2023.

The 22-year-old spoke about his plans for the upcoming months in a recent interview at the Miami Open and said he would prioritize success at the French Open in Paris.

"Now the clay season is coming, so usually I struggle there. So let's see what I can do this year. Then we see, no? For sure, the main goal is Roland Garros, yes but trying to work slowly into this tournament and trying to play it in the best possible way" Jannik Sinner said.

Sinner also highlighted the minimal time available to prepare for the clay court season and looked forward to competing in front of his home fans in the Italian Open

"You don't have so much time to adapt, because Monaco, I guess we start to practice Thursday the first time. So not even one week to get used to the clay," he said.

"Rome, for me, especially is a really, really important tournament. You know, playing with the home crowd, it's always amazing," Jannik Sinner concluded.

